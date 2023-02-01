ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sheriff gifts handcuffs to father of Andreen McDonald

SAN ANTONIO — After a jury reached its conclusion in the trial of Andre McDonald, reporters witnessed a moment never seen before. As Andre McDonald was put back into his cell Friday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told his deputy to remove Andre's handcuffs. The sheriff gave the cuffs to Paul Anderson, the father of Andreen McDonald.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County offering free brush drop off

The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES

Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$4.4 Million grant to improve safety on Zarzamora

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO, TX

