SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO