Read full article on original website
Related
Judge assigned to hear lawsuit requesting removal of Nueces County DA
A retired senior judge out of Bexar County has been assigned to hear the petition asking to remove Nueces county district attorney Mark Gonzalez.
Sheriff gifts handcuffs to father of Andreen McDonald
SAN ANTONIO — After a jury reached its conclusion in the trial of Andre McDonald, reporters witnessed a moment never seen before. As Andre McDonald was put back into his cell Friday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told his deputy to remove Andre's handcuffs. The sheriff gave the cuffs to Paul Anderson, the father of Andreen McDonald.
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KSAT 12
Jurors unable to reach verdict after 11 hours of deliberations in Andre McDonald trial; Judge reads ‘Allen Charge’
SAN ANTONIO – After almost 11 hours of deliberations, the judge in the Andre McDonald trial read jurors the “Allen Charge.”. At about 2 p.m. on Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge indicating that they couldn’t make a decision on a verdict. 399th District...
fox7austin.com
Travis County family airlifted to San Antonio hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Travis County family was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital Thursday for carbon monoxide poisoning. University Health says that a generator is blamed for the family, including two children, becoming ill. The hospital adds that it has treated several Texas families for carbon monoxide poisoning at its Level I trauma center this season.
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
KSAT 12
Residents along stretch of Prue Road demand action to slow down speeders
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s traffic officers were busy pulling over speeders Friday along Prue Road, west of Babcock Road, after multiple complaints concerning crashes. Cheyenne Maldonado is hesitant to let her kids play in their home’s backyard. The Westfield community resident who lives along Prue...
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES
Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
foxsanantonio.com
$4.4 Million grant to improve safety on Zarzamora
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities issues boil water notice
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the people living in the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The boil water notice is in effect for February 2, 2023 and it will continue until issues surrounding a loss of system pressure is resolved. NBU says in a release the pressure has fallen to below 20 psi due to an electrical outage.
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
Comments / 0