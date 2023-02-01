Police ID victims in fatal NW Miami-Dade double shooting 03:04

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police are identifying the victims of a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of two people including a 16-year-old boy.

A neighbor who did not want to show all of her face or give her last name told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "I heard rapid gunfire ringing out. I heard 10 to 15 shots and then it just went away. It sounded like ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta. I was terrified and I thought I hope everyone is ok and I went to check on my family members and they were all terrified. And then I heard sirens coming."

She said "It made me very sad. I have nieces and nephews and I just thought why? Why would someone do this. There's a better way to handle situations. It just made me sad. Nothing like this has ever happened around here and now everyone around the shooting is scared and watching out right now. I hope someone will come forward and we can find whoever did. We have to be better people at handling these things. You just can't go around shooting people."

Detectives say 20-year-old Jevon Bernard was the driver and 16-year-old Luis Castro was his front-seat passenger. Police say they both died after being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after their white BMW was riddled with bullets around 10:10 Tuesday night.

Police say the crime happened coincidentally next to the Biscayne Gardens Elementary School south of the Golden Glades interchange as their vehicle was traveling northbound on N.W. 6th Ave. and approaching 151st Street.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra said, "At some point in time the subject or multiple subjects opened fire on the vehicle striking two individuals."

Investigators scoured the scene where there were dozens of evidence markers.

Sierra said there was no indication that anyone in the white BMW was firing back at the shooter or shooters. Police said it appeared that the BMW struck a black SUV after the shooting. The driver of the SUV was an innocent victim who was also a witness, police said.

So far police have not released a description of the suspects and have not said who was being targetted or if they have a description of their vehicle or a motive in this case.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.