Revere, MA

beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
BROOKLINE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control

WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails

On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA
WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA

