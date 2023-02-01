Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Mass. Mazda Dealers Settle With State Over Claims of Racial Discrimination in Pricing
GoogleThe Massachusetts AG office claims documents analyzed between 2016 and 2018 showed the two Mazda dealerships charged Black and Latino customers significantly more for the same products.
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control
WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
WMTW
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails
On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie #mayorkoch
Quincy Mayor Tom Koch taken to task twice at City Council meeting, including over a seven-figure lie. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Last night’s City of Quincy City Council meeting was expected to be a quick and for the most part uneventful meeting...
Harvard Crimson
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
fallriverreporter.com
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
universalhub.com
Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a four-story, 19-unit condo building on Washington Street at Lesher Street in Roslindale that will include space for a daycare to replace the one that closed after the start of the pandemic. The building will be called the Benjamin, in honor...
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Comments / 0