Light Speed
3d ago
Texas public schools are already suffering, especially the poor teachers stuck dealing with undisciplined students. Then teachers get blamed for the academically behind, yet socially promoted student’s low scores. Teaching sucks.
Mike Duffy
3d ago
School choice is a right of the parents and children to choose the school best suited for them. If the school is failing the child it should suffer.
Sherri Constable
3d ago
I totally disagree with. States that have School Choice has seen better grades . Texas must not let Teachers Union run the Schools. In this country, We spend more money per student then any other country. More Money is not the problem. The problem is a shortage of Teachers . We have given up on studying the Basics subjects. Tax p
