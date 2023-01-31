ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NASDAQ

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ALABAMA STATE
investing.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls. The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks

Lululemon aims to double revenue within five years. That’s after already meeting goals in an earlier growth plan. Intuitive Surgical’s $1 billion in share buybacks show the company is confident about the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...

