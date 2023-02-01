Man sentenced for 2021 gunpoint sex crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 32-year-old man, who used to live in Albany, was sentenced in Albany County Court Tuesday to 40 years in state prison and 25 years of probation. Germaine Montes was found guilty of a criminal sexual act, rape, and criminal possession of a weapon on Dec. 1, 2022.

According to court documents, on Feb. 14, 2021, Montes raped a woman at gunpoint at an address on Washington Avenue. When officers went to arrest him the next day, they found an illegal handgun in Montes’ waistband.

On top of his prison sentence, Montes will also be required to register as a sex offender. A no-contact order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

“You called her a liar, and you made her re-live that forcible rape and sexual assault… in front of you in this room, before an Albany County trial jury,” said the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court. “That trial jury found you guilty of each and every crime in the indictment, and you still fail to accept responsibility… You should be removed from our community for decades to come.”

Assistant District Attorneys Caroline Murray and Kaleigh Henderson handled the prosecution of this case. Montes’ attorney was not publicly named.

