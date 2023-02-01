Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
wgbh.org
New behavioral health centers will be a 'one-stop shop' for mental health wellness
In one of his last acts as governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker established 25 new behavioral health centers across the state and launched a 24/7 mental health hotline to both increase access to mental health services and lessen the burden on emergency rooms. To learn more about the centers, Greater...
spectrumnews1.com
State lawmakers introduce bill to bring back rent control
WORCESTER, Mass. - Several Massachusetts state lawmakers have filed a bill to bring back rent control in the state at the local level. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex & Worcester) said the bill would allow cities and towns to put limits on how much rent would increase year to year. He said right now, there's a steep rise in housing costs, especially in the city of Worcester.
Podcast: Tzitzon Details Little-Known Story of the Former Job of Registry of Motor Vehicle Inspector
Those Massachusetts residents securing driver’s licenses prior to 1992 may remember having a state Registry of Motor Vehicles inspector as a passenger. Haverhill native James Tzitzon, who started his career as an inspector before becoming a state police trooper, tells the little-known story of how and why that position was eliminated in a consolidation with the Massachusetts State Police. His new book, “The History of The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle Inspector,” details the inside story.
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails
On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
high-profile.com
Northshore Mall Begins Final Phase of Development
Peabody, MA – Phase 2, the final phase of development, of The Promenade redevelopment has begun at Simon Property Group’s Northshore Mall, a shopping and dining destination serving the northern suburbs and coastal communities north of Boston. It will add several new retail and dining offerings, including Arhaus, L.L.Bean, and sweetgreen, with more to come in 2023.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Developers buy former Volvo showroom on Gold Star Blvd., plan new retail building
WORCESTER – The former location of Volvo Cars at 70 Gold Star Blvd. changed hands Tuesday, with a Boston real estate developer purchasing the property for $3.625 million. The site is being remade into a plaza, with a Kelly's Roast Beef restaurant among the planned tenants. Parkingway Management LLC...
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
