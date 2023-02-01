You simply can’t put a price on information as valuable as your family tree

Just the other day, one of my teenage granddaughters asked for old photos of dead relatives. Her dad, my oldest son, had told her I was organizing boxes of these items, not always with success as I couldn’t identify everyone. She also wondered if I had done a family tree.

Her interest surprised me. Me, I didn’t show any interest in the colorful cast of characters who were my ancestors until I was well into adulthood and therefore didn’t take advantage of my grandparents’ knowledge — or, for that matter, that of my great grandmothers. By the time I got curious enough to ask questions, the generation that could have provided valuable information was gone.

A fascination with genealogy is hardly unique. I read somewhere that it’s a very popular hobby in the U.S., second only to cooking and baking. I’m not sure if this is true, or even how anyone collects such data, but anecdotally at least, tracing the family history is a pursuit that lots of friends have undertaken with great enthusiasm.

One friend became something of a historical sleuth when she helped her husband track down generations of relatives in Cuba. He knew, through lore handed down from his father, that the family had been one of the early settlers on the island. That myth proved true, but going back in time eventually meant they had to hire a local researcher, take several trips to the Communist nation, and wheedle their way into dusty church archives. Now, they plan to write a book about their experience in hopes of sharing it with their children.

Another woman I know, curious about the affinity she felt for a religion different from her own, began digging into a past her parents never spoke about. After years of research and dozens of trips to her ancestral village on the border of Spain and Portugal, she tracked her Jewish lineage back 22 generations. Turns out her family was among the many Spanish Jews who had “converted” to avoid the Catholic Inquisition. She now helps others search for their own hidden pasts.

I suspect our interest in genealogy has been spurred, in part, by “Finding Your Roots,” the ongoing PBS series that uncovers celebrities’ family histories. The revelations are often jaw-dropping. For example, actor Edward Norton found out his 12th great-grandmother was Pocahontas.

Most of us are neither celebrities nor descendants of historical figures, but we’re still curious about where we come from. It explains why DNA testing companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe have been so successful. The answers they deliver can be fascinating. Though my ancestors are solidly from northern Spain as I had expected (Catalonia and Galicia), one DNA site insists I’ve got a smattering of Sardinian and another reveals I’m 39% French and 4% Scottish. Whaaaaat?

The results, though, tell me nothing about who these people really were: their names, their professions, their dreams, their challenges.

During a recent book-research trip to Spain, I kept thinking how much my inquisitive granddaughter would’ve enjoyed the visits to extended family. I imagined her studying the old photos I had packed in hopes that my parents’ first cousins could identify unfamiliar faces. I imagined her poring over the dog-eared documents I had found among my late father’s belongings, as a relative compared these to his own yellowed papers.

The details I uncovered won’t affect my life or hers. They won’t change who we are or where we live or what we do. In a place and in an age where lineage usually doesn’t determine fate, our distant relatives have little say in our present. Just the same, knowing how I’m inextricably linked to past generations has provided comfort and strength. Like me, those who came before were survivors. They managed through war, famine, persecution, and migration. They stumbled but got up again.

That information alone is priceless.

