Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
WCJB
Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday. The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon. They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse...
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 2
Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.
WCJB
The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park. Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons. “Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to...
villages-news.com
Honoring Super Senior Sleuths in The Villages
This week, at a ceremony in The Villages, we recognized five outstanding Seniors vs. Crime volunteers as Super Senior Sleuths, as well as the 2021-22 Senior Sleuth Advocate of the Year. Super Senior Sleuths are volunteers who go above and beyond in advocating and assisting older consumers in Florida. Protecting...
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
WCJB
Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
WCJB
Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
click orlando
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages
Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
WCJB
Nine cats rescued by Animal Resources from a cat hoarding situation in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly a dozen cats are in the care of Alachua County Animal Services after they were rescued from a home on NE 3rd Street and 11th Avenue in Gainesville. “I noticed a little smell when I walked by, but I didn’t notice any cats,” said Elizabeth...
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR officials held a memorial service early Saturday morning in honor of a fallen firefighter paramedic. Allen Singleton, 32, was with Marion County Fire Rescue for six years before his passing on Jan. 28. Friends, family, and members of the public were invited to mourn the...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/3/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this weekend here in Lake County Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
