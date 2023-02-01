Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO