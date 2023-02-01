ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Bird of the week 2023 | Week 2

Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park. Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons. “Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Honoring Super Senior Sleuths in The Villages

This week, at a ceremony in The Villages, we recognized five outstanding Seniors vs. Crime volunteers as Super Senior Sleuths, as well as the 2021-22 Senior Sleuth Advocate of the Year. Super Senior Sleuths are volunteers who go above and beyond in advocating and assisting older consumers in Florida. Protecting...
THE VILLAGES, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in

LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Authorities find dead cats in Gainesville home, seize many ‘feral’ cats

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Control served a warrant to remove cats from a hoarding situation in a Gainesville neighborhood on Thursday morning. Authorities went to a home on Northeast Third Street in Gainesville to remove the cats. Officials say they quickly realized the ammonia levels were too high and a Hazmat team was called to provide air quality assistance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages

Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR officials held a memorial service early Saturday morning in honor of a fallen firefighter paramedic. Allen Singleton, 32, was with Marion County Fire Rescue for six years before his passing on Jan. 28. Friends, family, and members of the public were invited to mourn the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL

