Augusta Free Press
New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks
The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A growing problem: Virginia schools struggle to keep up with a skyrocketing number of English learners
A student laughed as Fabiana Parker flipped orange flash cards to reveal silly portraits corresponding to emotions: silly, bored, angry, sad. Parker uses these cards to teach newcomers to the English language learning program at Thornburg Middle School. Walking through the school hallways, it is easy to see why Parker...
shoredailynews.com
State Police launches gaming tip line
RICHMOND – As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form. State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome.
wvtf.org
Surprising trends in Virginia's population
The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
OnlyInYourState
Virginia’s Emancipation Oak Tree Is One Of The Oldest Living Things In The State
When you think of Virginia’s natural wonders, you likely envision Natural Bridge, Shenandoah National Park, Falling Spring Falls, or Luray Caverns. But what about a single tree? Emancipation Oak is perhaps one of the most important trees in our state, and also among the oldest. Located on the campus of Hampton University, it’s estimated to be hundreds of years old. It also happens to be the site of what many believe to be the first public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern U.S.
Federal prosecutors crack down on weed delivery service in Virginia and D.C.
As Virginia once again stalls legalization of marijuana, a D.C. man is facing up to twenty years in prison for operating a marijuana delivery service in which he concealed black market proceeds.
This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report
A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list. Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states. “We are elated that Leesburg is being...
Virginia shuts down proposal to regulate kratom, controversial opioid alternative
Virginia legislators have rejected a proposal to regulate Kratom, a controversial but legal narcotic, leaving the widely-available product in legal limbo.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
Advocate
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills
The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
WTOP
Ponies are uniting donkeys and elephants in Virginia over new proposed bill
The Commonwealth of Virginia has a lot of symbols — the state flower is the flowering dogwood, the state bat is a Virginia Big-eared bat, and the state beverage is milk. But under a new bill that is receiving rare bipartisan support, the state is looking to add a new symbol to its list.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
