New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks

The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
State Police launches gaming tip line

RICHMOND – As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police is launching a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, and/or horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering is encouraged to call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or report the unlawful activity online at www.vsp.virginia.gov/services/gaming-complaint-form. State police is authorized to investigate illegal gaming taking place in person, online and even on social media platforms. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Surprising trends in Virginia's population

The latest review of population trends in the Commonwealth offers several surprises. First, says demographer Hamilton Lombard, people are fleeing Northern Virginia. “The rise in housing prices – Northern Virginia has the most expensive housing on the east coast – is almost certainly a factor in helping push more people out. Since 2020 from Manassas to Potomac, that section of Northern Virginia has lost population.”
A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues

White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Virginia’s Emancipation Oak Tree Is One Of The Oldest Living Things In The State

When you think of Virginia’s natural wonders, you likely envision Natural Bridge, Shenandoah National Park, Falling Spring Falls, or Luray Caverns. But what about a single tree? Emancipation Oak is perhaps one of the most important trees in our state, and also among the oldest. Located on the campus of Hampton University, it’s estimated to be hundreds of years old. It also happens to be the site of what many believe to be the first public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the Southern U.S.
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
Virginia Democrats Block 6 Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

The LGBTQ+ community in Virginia can breathe a sigh of relief after several bills aimed at them failed to make it out of committee. Six Republican-proposed measures that threatened transgender students' rights were voted down by the Virginia Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Four Republican lawmakers had introduced bills banning...
