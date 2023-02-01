ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Iowa

Alzheimer’s care center fined $10,000 after mistaking resident for dead

A central Iowa elder care facility is being fined after a resident endured something reminiscent of a horror story from Edgar Allan Poe. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale is being fined $10,000 by the state after a resident was mistaken for dead.
URBANDALE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy