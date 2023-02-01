ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ozzy Osbourne to retire from touring due to declining health

By Shaad D'Souza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1HTW_0kYUH8JL00
Ozzy Osbourne kicking off the 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams’ halftime show performance.

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he is retiring from touring due to declining health. The 74-year-old Black Sabbath singer was due to embark on a tour of the UK and Europe later this year, but in a statement said that he has “come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable … as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he continued. “As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know,” he wrote. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

In the statement, Osbourne said that he was looking into “ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”, and thanked his fans for “their endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have”.

Osbourne’s tour, dubbed No More Tours II, was announced in 2017 but postponed a number of times, due to both ill health and Covid. Last May, he revealed that he was awaiting surgery on his his neck; his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said that the surgery would “determine the rest of his life”. In September 2022 he released his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9, which was hailed in a four-star review by the Guardian’s chief pop critic Alexis Petridis as “finely balanced, the choruses big and bold enough to attract attention but not overshadow the main attraction’s essential essence”.

Patient Number 9 is nominated for best rock album at the 2023 Grammy awards; its title track, featuring Jeff Beck, is nominated for best rock song and best rock performance; and the Tony Iommi collaboration Degradation Rules is up for best metal performance. “The whole thing shocked me,” Osbourne told Billboard upon hearing of the nominations. “I mean, if I won anything for the album I’d be floored.”

Comments / 81

Guest816
3d ago

He deserves a few years of rest. Love you Ozzy. I was fortunate enough to see many of your great concerts.

Reply(1)
20
Jill King
3d ago

Man, I can't imagine what my teens would have been like without his music. Even in my fifties today I still look forward to his new music.

Reply(4)
8
sickofthiscrap2021
3d ago

I love ozzy but dude it's been time. like 10 yrs ago.

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

Ozzy Osbourne was the wild man of metal on stage – but vulnerability was his secret weapon

How did Ozzy Osbourne stick it out this long? And would you really bet on his retirement from live performance being permanent, given the vicissitudes he has already weathered? The irrepressible 74-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with decades of drug and alcohol addiction; coped with Parkin syndrome, a form of Parkinson’s; and the quad bike accident in 2003 that nearly killed him. Certainly, though, in both the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes, the TV series that turned him from moral threat to cuddly hero, you could always see the frailty only just below the surface.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Independent

Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis

Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
New York Post

Frail Ozzy Osbourne walks with a cane in first sighting since retiring

Ozzy Osbourne was seen looking frail in his first outing since announcing his retirement from touring. In images captured by Fox News, the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, relied on the help of a cane as he walked from a parked vehicle to the entrance of a medical center in Los Angeles Wednesday. The singer was dressed in black pants and a black turtleneck underneath a long gray dress coat. He accessorized with several rings and a watch. The “Crazy Train” rocker appeared to be in good spirits despite pulling the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe just hours...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
The Independent

Merlin Griffiths shares cancer diagnosis update after ‘tough and fraught week’

Merlin Griffiths has shared a health update with fans as he undergoes treatment for bowel cancer.The 47-year-old TV personality, known for his role on First Dates, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Since then, he has had a tumour and part of his colon removed.Over the weekend, Griffiths shared that he’s “getting discharged from hospital” and that “it’s been a tough and fraught week” for him. “Phew. Getting discharged from hospital today. It’s been a tough and fraught week,” he wrote on Twitter. “Recovery will not be fast, but I’ll get there. And I’ve got much better TP at...
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match

Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
The Guardian

The Guardian

564K+
Followers
130K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy