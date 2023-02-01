ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Menu: Upland Brewing, Irish Lion, FARMbloomington, Hive offer Valentine's specials

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Valentine's Day means a special dinner for many people and several Bloomington restaurants have specials on Feb. 14 or the weekend before. While some restaurants may have already filled up their reservations, here are some options.

FARMbloomington offers specials Feb. 10-12, 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfZsC_0kYUH7Qc00

A five-course aphrodisiac menu will be available Feb. 14 at FARMbloomington for $69 per person and on Feb. 10-12, the same menu will be offered a la carte for people who want to celebrate early.

The meals begin with choice of an appetizer of drunk-in-love fig compote with whipped goat cheese, biscuit biscotti drizzled with balsamic reduction. Soup options are love apple (tomato) bisque with basil Parmesan mousse or pumpkin and banana veloute sauce with coconut milk and candied pumpkin seeds.

Next is a honeymoon salad of radicchio, endive, artichoke hearts, candied walnuts, shaved Romano cheese served with pink grapefruit vinaigrette.

Entrée choices are beef, pork tenderloin, French-cut chicken breast and salmon filet as well as vegan and vegetarian options of North African tagine and toasted barley and kale risotto. Dessert options are Mexican hot chocolate fondue for two that includes fruit, marshmallows, angel food cake, pretzels and candied maple bacon and coconut macaroons; pink pavlova meringue with blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, passion fruit coulis and yogurt cream; bread pudding with raisins, vanilla custard and Chantilly cream; Marlie's flourless chocolate mousse cake with crème anglaise, candied ginger and berries; and vanilla ice cream and sorbet with berries and biscotti.

On Valentine's Day, single people are invited to join FARMbloomington's master bartender who will offer an a la carte menu of his own, including cocktails like the French Kiss, made with Bombay bramble gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine and powdered blackberry; and Gentlemen's Dilemma with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, demerara syrup, orange and aromatic bitters, orange and chocolate.

FARM is at 103 E. Kirkwood Ave. For reservations, call 812-323-0002.

Upland Brewing Company offers meal for 2 on Valentine's Day

A special-for-two meal option will be available 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Upland Brewing Co locations. The $60 meal will give patrons a choice of appetizers, one entrée per person and a chocolate tart topped with raspberry coulis and English cream to share for dessert.

Appetizers options are chicharrons; soft pretzel; spinach artichoke dip; or brewery fries. Entrée choices are the Upland classic burger, fish and chips, hot honey chicken, hot seitan, with macaroni and cheese, smoked pork chop, beer-roasted salmon or steak and potatoes.

Upland's Bloomington restaurant and pub is at 350 W. 11th St. For reservations, call 812-364-2337.

Special menu Feb. 10-11, 14 at Irish Lion

A special 3-course prix fixe menu will be available Valentine's Day and the weekend before a t Irish Lion Restaurant and Pub , 212 W. Kirkwood Ave. From 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 and 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14 the special menu will be offered for $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are recommended; go online to www.IrishLion.com.

The dinner will begin with a Kir Royale or a non-alcoholic cocktail followed by an appetizer, with choices of the ploughman's plate of brie, soda bread, grapes and apple wedges; shrimp cocktail; or four raw or steamed oysters on the half shell. Entrée choices are bacon-wrapped filet mignon served with Béarnaise sauce, fluted mushrooms, caramelized carrots and parsnips and gouda sour cream mash; or grilled lobster tail served with two prosciutto-wrapped grilled jumbo shrimp, twice-baked potato and sautéed asparagus. For dessert, choices are red velvet cake or chocolate cake with strawberry sauce.

Hive offers special Valentine's Day cookies

Special Valentine's Day cookies will be available Feb. 10-14 at the restaurant at 2608 E. 10th St. Special flavors will be pink cinnamon rolls and conversation heart sugar cookies.

Denny's Bloomington restaurant has closed

The Denny's restaurant at 2160 N. Walnut St. closed Jan. 23. Both its website and Facebook page say it has permanently closed. The American-style diner was one of only a few restaurants in the Bloomington area that were open 24 hours all week.

Now the closest Denny's is in Whiteland or Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com, 812-331-4359 or @ckugler on Twitter.

