Marion County, IL

wuzr.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
VINCENNES, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023

Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine

Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
MATTOON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018

Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
VINCENNES, IN
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter

A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
CARMI, IL
wuzr.com

Vincennes Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Warrants

Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning, following his discovery at the intersection of 14th and Church in Vincennes. 47 year-old Tim Eaton is charged with current counts of meth dealing, meth possession, possession of a controlled substance, nd various warrants. The warrants are dated between February of 2021 and January of this year. Eaton is also accused of forcibly resisting law enforcement during the State Police investigation. Eaton is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
VINCENNES, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Two arrested after a burglary broken up in progress

Two Centralia residents were arrested after a burglary to a shed in rural Central City was broken up in progress. 32-year-old Stephen Bryant of North Cherry and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of East Broadway are both being held in the Marion County Jail for possession of burglary tools and attempted burglary.
CENTRALIA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man in custody in connection with Tuesday robbery of Ziegler bank

Police have taken a 60-year-old Salem man into custody as a suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly apprehended in a traffic stop in Du Quion Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates he was identified by Marion County law...
SALEM, IL
wuzr.com

Arrest Update for Thursday, 2/2

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a call to the 2600 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 22 year-old DeQuarius Strowder on a single count of domestic battery. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. A Cedar Lake man turned himself in to...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL

