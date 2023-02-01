ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing

A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
trentonnj.org

City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?

The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In small Atlantic County borough, GOP appears to have stolen a Democratic seat

Update: Buena Republicans have acknowledged their lack of understanding of the statute. Richard Giovinazzi will be removed and Democrats will submit three names. There will be a special election for the unexpired term in November. Gina Andaloro was elected to the Buena Borough Council in 2021 as a Democrat, switched...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ’s Cape May Zoo Requests Newspaper Donations

Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, a scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

