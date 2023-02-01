Read full article on original website
Atlantic City Example Of How Dangerous It Is To Be A Firefighter
The Boardwalk fire adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort last night in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the latest example as to just how dangerous the job of professional firefighter really is. Atlantic City firefighters were battling a Boardwalk blaze, which started under the boardwalk … where natural gas -...
NJ Senator’s Vision Now A Sanctioned Atlantic City Rowing Event
I have spent a number of hours today at the Inaugural (new format), sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, that is taking place this weekend at The Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center looks great and it is the perfect venue for an event of this caliber....
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
Many Victims of Ocean City, NJ Fire Still Need Housing
A fire at a multi-family home in Ocean City last Friday, January 27th, displaced 23 residents, including six children. Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, with city, church, and civic groups stepping up to help with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities. A...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
trentonnj.org
City of Trenton Announces Code Blue Alert
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora has declared a Code Blue alert for the City of Trenton for Friday, February 3, 2023, and Saturday, February 4, 2023. A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert may be declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Popular Ocean County, NJ, Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations. Barnes & Noble moved a...
Hearing Planned — Will NJ Ban Smoking in Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos?
The process of potentially expanding New Jersey's indoor smoking ban to Atlantic City casinos begins this month. Senator Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services & Senior Citizens Committee, announced on Wednesday that the committee will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13, on legislation that would end the casinos' exemption from the state's Smoke-Free Air Act.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
New Jersey Globe
In small Atlantic County borough, GOP appears to have stolen a Democratic seat
Update: Buena Republicans have acknowledged their lack of understanding of the statute. Richard Giovinazzi will be removed and Democrats will submit three names. There will be a special election for the unexpired term in November. Gina Andaloro was elected to the Buena Borough Council in 2021 as a Democrat, switched...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Animals endangered or threatened in Wharton State Forest
Within the Pinelands National Reserve is the largest tract of land in the New Jersey park system — Wharton State Forest. It spreads across Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties for a total of 124,350 acres. According to the DEP, 43 animals found in the forest are listed as threatened or endangered.
NJ’s Cape May Zoo Requests Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, a scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
