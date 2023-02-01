ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show Highlights Regional Offerings

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (February 4, 2023) It was another banner year for the Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show as the weather held out, parking spaces freed up with the comings and goings of attendees, and business owners stayed busy chatting up prospective customers. The halls of Flagler Palm Coast High...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach

There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Preliminary design for Flagler Beach pier adds 10 feet in height

The design for the Flagler Beach pier has one main focus: resiliency. The company leading the design process is Moffatt & Nichol, an infrastructure advisory firm. Gabriel Perdomo, the project manager with Moffatt & Nichol, said that they are looking to preserve as much of the pier as they can and build it with the community in mind.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy Graduates 11

Bunnell – Eleven executives, managers, and professionals graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy at a special ceremony at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Thursday February 2nd. The graduates are:. Gina Allman, Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office. Kaitlyn Bennett, Flagler County Tax...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms

The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘We Have a Deal’: Dune Hold-Out in Flagler Beach Concedes, Clearing Path to Renourishment

A property owner’s three-year stand-off with Flagler County that has delayed a long-promised beach renourishment in Flagler Beach is over. Cynthia d’Angiolini through her lawyer today agreed to sign a pair of easements, clearing the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dune-rebuilding project–and ensuring that the south side of the city will finally get a major new protective buffer against rising seas.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

