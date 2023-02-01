Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show Highlights Regional Offerings
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (February 4, 2023) It was another banner year for the Flagler Home & Lifestyle Show as the weather held out, parking spaces freed up with the comings and goings of attendees, and business owners stayed busy chatting up prospective customers. The halls of Flagler Palm Coast High...
cityofnsb.com
House of worship next to Perrine's Produce, Saxon Drive variance on Feb. 6 P&Z agenda
The Planning & Zoning Board will meet Monday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the James W. Hathaway Chambers at 214 Sams Ave. to consider the following items:. Variance request to enclose an existing carport and use it as habitable space 0.3 ft. from the secondary front property line, 14.7 ft. within the required 15 ft. buffer, at 3101 Saxon Dr.
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
orlandomagazine.com
Travel: Paradise Found Close to Home in New Smyrna Beach
There is a great divide in Florida. Those who call the Sunshine State home fall into two distinct camps; separated by ideology, they stubbornly cling to their beliefs and traditions. It’s a fundamental, core preference that separates friends and family, much like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, Meghan and Harry, or Kate and William. I’m talking about coastal preference and Floridians fall into two camps: the west coast or the east coast.
palmcoastobserver.com
Preliminary design for Flagler Beach pier adds 10 feet in height
The design for the Flagler Beach pier has one main focus: resiliency. The company leading the design process is Moffatt & Nichol, an infrastructure advisory firm. Gabriel Perdomo, the project manager with Moffatt & Nichol, said that they are looking to preserve as much of the pier as they can and build it with the community in mind.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy Graduates 11
Bunnell – Eleven executives, managers, and professionals graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy at a special ceremony at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Thursday February 2nd. The graduates are:. Gina Allman, Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office. Kaitlyn Bennett, Flagler County Tax...
WESH
Flagler Beach city leaders unveil new proposed design for pier
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It's almost 100 years old and the centerpiece of Flagler Beach, but the iconic wooden city fishing pier is closed due to hurricane damage. It's been closed on and off for years because of storms. This week, city officials unveiled a new concrete design that...
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartments
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
First Coast Foodies gas station edition kicks off with 'pilgrimage' to Buc-ee's!
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This Friday, First Coast Foodies kicks off a never-before-eaten edition! It turns out people are crazy for gas station and convenience store food... So welcome to the First Coast Foodies gas station edition. "Fresh brisket on the board!" is something you'll most likely hear any...
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
News4Jax.com
Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children
A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Because of his...
News4Jax.com
Battered by storms, Flagler Beach’s new pier will be wider, taller, made of concrete
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier, as reported by News4JAX’s news partner WKMG Click Orlando. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach’s New Concrete Pier Will Be 10 Feet Higher to Account for Sea Rise and Violent Storms
The new Flagler Beach pier will be much higher than the current pier–11 feet higher. It’ll be concrete, overtopped by wood panels. It’ll be 800 feet long, preserving the first, wooden 100 feet as a nod to its history. And it’ll be designed and built to withstand the reality and rapidity of of climate change: intensifying storms, more frequent high-wave events, and an anticipated sea rise of a foot or two over the next 50 to 100 years.
flaglerlive.com
‘We Have a Deal’: Dune Hold-Out in Flagler Beach Concedes, Clearing Path to Renourishment
A property owner’s three-year stand-off with Flagler County that has delayed a long-promised beach renourishment in Flagler Beach is over. Cynthia d’Angiolini through her lawyer today agreed to sign a pair of easements, clearing the way for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dune-rebuilding project–and ensuring that the south side of the city will finally get a major new protective buffer against rising seas.
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
Bay News 9
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
click orlando
Stranded killer whale buried in secret location on Florida college campus. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – A beached 21-foot killer whale that was found dead Jan. 11 on a beach in Flagler County was buried in a secret location on the University of Florida campus, according to WUFT, the NPR member radio station owned by UF. The whale washed up on the...
Comments / 0