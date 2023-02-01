Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home
PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
WILX-TV
Local groomer helps pets handle the groomer with ease
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even our pets need a little pampering every once in a while but for a lot of our furry friends, its not as relaxing as a trip to the spa. Jackie Kilgore, owner of Paw City Pet Care, is here to help make the experience for pets a lot less stressful. This week, Paw City Pet Care opened their first brick and mortar location in Grand Ledge.
