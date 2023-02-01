ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okatie, SC

New Chick-fil-A in Okatie won’t have a drive-thru, but it will have golf cart parking

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

In a little more than a week, residents of Okatie won’t have to drive into Bluffton to get their Chick-fil-A sandwich and waffle fry fix.

A news release from the University of South Carolina Beaufort said the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Bluffton Campus Center building , adjacent to the Sand Bar dining hall, is expected to open to students and the public on Thursday, Feb. 9. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 2 p.m. the day before.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Customer parking, including golf cart parking, will be in an area marked for visitors in the lot on the north side of the Campus Center building.

The Chick-fil-A will be for walk-in customers only. There will not be a drive-thru or preordering services.

Cash, credit and debit cards, and some features of USCB student meal plans will be accepted.

Chick-fil-A initially will employ about 25 USCB students, eventually creating about 40 full-time and part-time jobs, the news release said.

Chick-fil-A has a huge presence at universities with 114 locations on college campuses nationwide, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A

