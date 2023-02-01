ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Pa. State Police say murder of Delco couple was not 'random act of violence'

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Police believe the murder of a couple in Delaware County, Pennsylvania is not considered to be a random act of violence.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on the unit block of Highland Drive in Chester Heights just before 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check.

Arriving troopers found Richard and Rita Zajko dead inside their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Izzz1_0kYUExC600

The Delaware County Medica Examiner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police released an update on their investigation.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit has executed numerous search warrants, conducted dozens of interviews, and have obtained new evidence regarding this homicide. Based off this information it is believed at this time not to be a random act of violence," state police said.

Richard, 72, and Rita, 69, were landlords renting out several homes in Aston.

RELATED: Police canvass Aston Twp. neighborhood after couple found dead in Chester Heights home

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Comments / 9

Gary Davis
3d ago

Yes The SP aren’t saying much One night on the 10 o’clock news they showed the Medical Examiner taking a body out of a house in Aston and not sure if it was one of their rentals but I couldn’t find any other information about it and never saw it again on the news

Reply(1)
5
