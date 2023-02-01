How an energized start helped Ballard roll past Gilbert in boys basketball, 66-51

The Ballard boys basketball team took a big step toward getting back on a winning track Tuesday.

The Bombers used a hot start to roll past Gilbert, 66-51, in a Raccoon River Conference rivalry game at Huxley.

"It feels good right now," Ballard point guard Jude Gibson said. "After all those loses it feels good to bounce back and get a win."

It was Ballard's second victory in three games after losing six in a row from Jan. 6-20. The Bombers are now 8-5 in the RRC and they evened their overall record at 8-8.

Gilbert fell to 3-10 in the conference and 4-13 overall. It was the Tigers fifth loss in six games after a three-game winning streak coming out of Christmas break.

"Give Ballard a ton of credit," Gilbert coach B.J. Terrones said. "They were physical early on, they ran the floor very well and they were knocking down shots. They were able to get in a groove, especially in that second quarter and it was too big of a hole for us to climb out of."

Here is what we learned from the Bomber victory Tuesday night.

Energized Bombers take charge early

Ballard started the game playing like a team that was tired of losing.

The Bombers had struggled in various phases of the game during their losing streak, but they looked sharp Tuesday. By the end of the first quarter they held a 15-9 lead and in the second quarter they blew the game open.

"Sometimes when you're losing games it's easier to focus on yourselves," Ballard senior guard Mason Gorsh said. "We were staying together as a team."

Ballard outscored Gilbert 31-13 in the second quarter to build a 46-22 halftime lead. The Bomber lead peaked at 26 points early in the third quarter.

Gibson was the catalyst to Ballard's hot start. He scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half.

"I've got to set the tone," Gibson said. "If I come out sluggish then the whole team might come out sluggish. We can't start out like that."

Gorsh scored 10 points in the first half to complement Gibson. He finished with 18.

"As leaders of the team we come out with energy," Gorsh said. "That flows into everything else."

Miles Mudd and Austin Shoen added 9 points apiece for Ballard. The Bombers now need to figure out a way to maintain that edge as they enter the final two weeks of the regular season.

"A lot of it is our energy," Gorsh said. "When we bring good energy, we tend to play a lot better. Our energy is huge."

Gilbert shows fight in the second half

Gilbert could've easily thrown in the towel after the first half.

But the Tigers refused to roll over. Sparked by the inspired play of Brody Hague and freshman Preston Stensland, the Tigers cut a 26-point deficit to 15 by the early stages of the fourth quarter.

"Our players responded," Terrones said. "They did a good job matching that physicality in the second half. They gave it their all. I'm proud of my players."

Hague continued to play at a high level after returning from a back injury. He led the Tigers with 12 points Tuesday.

"He had a really good game," Terrones said. "He shot the basketball well and we're really happy with his progression. I see really good things ahead for him in the next couple weeks."

Stensland added 7 points. He scored 5 points to start the fourth quarter, pulling Gilbert within 57-42 to cap a 20-9 Tiger spurt.

"Preston did a good job," Terrones said. "He did a very good job attacking the basket. He's another one we're hoping will take (the momentum) from this game into the next game."

Alex Ruba tacked on 10 points for the Tigers.