Northampton, MA

Forbes Library in Northampton collecting supplies for homeless

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 3 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Forbes Library has teamed up with Friends of Hampshire County Homeless Individuals, Inc. to collect supplies for those in need.

Donations of the following items can be brought to the Forbes Library located at 20 West St. Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through February 28th.

• Deodorant
• Shampoo
• Shaving materials
• Lip balm
• Small bar soap
• Hand or foot warmers
• Men’s underwear (new in package)
• Small packages of tissues
• Small packages of Bandaids
• Snack bars
• Insulated water bottles with tight seals

The items will be distributed to people in shelters or on the streets by Friends of Hampshire County Homeless Individuals, Inc., a non-profit organization to help the homeless with emergency shelter and related services, creating housing, and advocating for the homeless.

“Forbes Library strives to be a center of support for our community. In years’ past our patrons have generously donated to our can drives, and we’re optimistic that our patrons will similarly enthusiastically support this toiletries drive,” said Lisa Downing, Director of the Forbes Library. “Small, portable items like this are a godsend to people who don’t have a home bathroom with a well-stocked medicine cabinet. They are always much appreciated! We are grateful to Forbes and its patrons for helping out,” said Rick Hart, President of Friends of Hampshire County Homeless Individuals, Inc.

WWLP

WWLP

