The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute

On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight

The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery

Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style

Ruth J. Ranier was remembered by friends as living life to her fullest. An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes

A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian. Here are ways to handle...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months

Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
