Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Related
The Alliance for Health Equity Kicks off Cohort Two of Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute
On Jan. 24, The Alliance for Health Equity launched its second cohort of the Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute. The Nonprofit Justice and Equity Institute was co-created by The Alliance for Health Equity and the Tammy Dowley-Blackman Group, LLC (TDB Group). The institute will assist nine local nonprofit institutions in their commitment to further transform their organizational culture.
Students Compete for Scholarships at Miss WCU Tonight
The Miss West Chester University competition takes place live on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 PM in Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located at 700 South High Street, on the campus of West Chester University. Twelve women currently studying at WCU will compete for more than $3,000 in scholarships through...
Arc of Chester County Hosts Meeting for Families Coping with Service, Staff Shortages
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. The Arc of Chester County in West Chester hosted a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss a severe shortage of staff and programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reports the Media News Group for the Daily Local News.
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The National Civics Bee is an annual competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics...
VISTA Careers — Nave Newell is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Headquartered in Wayne, Nave Newell is a land development consulting firm that works on a variety of projects throughout the Greater Philadelphia area for residential homebuilders, commercial real estate developers, and other property owners.
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
Less Than Three Days Remain to Submit Nominations for the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars
The 2022 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars included (clockwise from top left) Alyssa Levan, Matthew Riddick, Ashley Leiss, and Darren Girardeau. Less than three days remain to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 PM on Friday, Feb. 3. We’ve had...
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
Aqua Invests $2 Million in Main Replacement Projects in West Chester Borough, Local Townships
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2 million in main replacement projects in West Chester Borough and East Bradford and Birmingham townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers throughout Chester County. Crews recently began working on a...
Chester County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Chester County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6ABC plugged in the details of why. PPL has cited “technical issues” as the cause of elevated charges...
PhillyBite Magazine Spotlights Chester County Brewery
Chester County is home to an abundance of breweries, and some are making waves, writes Jim Paktson for PhillyBite Magazine. Victory Brewing Company is one of the top breweries to visit in the Philadelphia area. With three locations across the county, it is considered one of the largest craft breweries in the U.S.
Elverson Psychologist, Educator Had a ‘Zest’ for Life and Sophisticated Style
Ruth J. Ranier was remembered by friends as living life to her fullest. An Elverson woman who wore many hats, (both literally and figuratively) is being remembered for living all 97 years of her life to the fullest. Ruth J. Ranier passed away at her West Chester retirement community last month, but her vibrant spirit is still alive, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Organizations Caring for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities Face Staffing Crisis in Chester County
Families met with Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens, center, at The Arc of Chester County office in West Chester. Organizations that care for individuals with intellectual disabilities are facing a service and staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, including Chester County, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. This...
Malvern’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Three Ways to Handle Workplace Clashes
A healthy workplace fosters a happy environment. However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes interpersonal relationships with colleagues can take a lot of work. Common workplace clashes can include communication breakdowns, cultural clashes, and work style clashes writes Ali Walker for The Guardian. Here are ways to handle...
‘Profound Grief, Debilitating Pain’ Put This Kennett Square Woman on the Path to Her Current Profession
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Chester County Leadership: Ellen Langas, President and Founder, NouSoma Communications
Ellen Langas, founder and president of NouSoma Communications, Inc., spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and later living and starting her company in Chester County. Born to Greek parents, her early years were a slice right out of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
Customers sitting at a counter and walking around purchasing food and other produce at the Reading Terminal Market in Center City. While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0