Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro JunkieVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in Danville sells for $1.6 million
A 2,660-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the first block of Northwood Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,330-square-foot lot.
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Enjoy water views, nature all around and the new Resident’s Club at Northlake
Northlake, North Natomas’ newest inspired master-planned community, offers a lake lifestyle with premier amenities, parks and single-family designs by the highly acclaimed builder Lennar. This is all centrally located and close to what downtown Sacramento has to offer, like craft food, breweries, boutiques, world-class sports stadiums and renowned museums. In addition, nearby water activities at the American and Sacramento rivers mean living at Northlake puts residents at the heart of discovery and near all the action.
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Oakland
A spacious house built in 1961 located in the 3500 block of Brunell Drive in Oakland has a new owner. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,845,814 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive homes reported sold in Milpitas in the week of Jan. 23
A house in Milpitas that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Milpitas in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $836.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
Silicon Valley
Five-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in Dublin
A 2,517-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Ramsgate Court in Dublin was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $1,850,000, or $735 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,811-square-foot lot.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
Comments / 0