ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence in Danville sells for $1.6 million

A 2,660-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the first block of Northwood Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,330-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
SAN MATEO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Enjoy ​​water views, nature all around and the new Resident’s Club at Northlake

Northlake, North Natomas’ newest inspired master-planned community, offers a lake lifestyle with premier amenities, parks and single-family designs by the highly acclaimed builder Lennar. This is all centrally located and close to what downtown Sacramento has to offer, like craft food, breweries, boutiques, world-class sports stadiums and renowned museums. In addition, nearby water activities at the American and Sacramento rivers mean living at Northlake puts residents at the heart of discovery and near all the action.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Oakland

A spacious house built in 1961 located in the 3500 block of Brunell Drive in Oakland has a new owner. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,845,814 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Five-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in Dublin

A 2,517-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Ramsgate Court in Dublin was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $1,850,000, or $735 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,811-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask

A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley

Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
MILL VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy