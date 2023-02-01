Read full article on original website
S&P Dow Jones Is Knocking Adani Enterprises Off Its Sustainability Index
Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective Feb. 7, S&P said in an announcement. Adani shares traded 30% lower during Mumbai's trading session on Friday. Adani Enterprises is coming off the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective Feb. 7, S&P said in an announcement. "Adani Enterprises...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others
The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...
Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Launches Flagship EVs in Europe in International Push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
Biden Says U.S. Will “Take Care” of Chinese Balloon; AP Reports Plan to Shoot It Down
President Joe Biden said Saturday that his administration would “take care” of the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. in the past few days, when asked by a reporter as he deplaned Air Force One. “We’re going to take care of it,” Biden said,...
Decades-Low Unemployment Rate Is Welcome News for Biden Ahead of State of the Union
Friday's jobs report showed the strongest payroll gains since July, a positive sign for the economy entering the new year. "The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May 1969," President Joe Biden said, speaking from the White House. The report is welcome news for Biden before his...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy
"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to China next week following a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon looming over parts of Montana. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is...
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Flights This Year—Here's What to Know
If you're looking for a fun trip and a free flight, it might be time to turn your eye to Hong Kong. On Thursday, the city's leader John Lee announced Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 plane tickets this year to encourage tourism. The giveaway will begin in March and last six months, according to Bloomberg.
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
Hong Kong Will Give Away Half a Million Plane Tickets. Here's Who Can Get Them First
Hong Kong's new global promotional campaign will "kickstart" the city's reopening to international travelers, the Hong Kong Tourism Board told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday. The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign, which was launched on Thursday, includes 500,000 free air tickets over the next six months starting in March. Hong...
