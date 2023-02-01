ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to a Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. The...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
FOREST PARK, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy