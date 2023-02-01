Read full article on original website
Police: 2 killed in Middletown shooting
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Fox 19
2 dead after Middletown shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person was pronounced dead after a shooting that happened in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to a Middletown police chief. Officers say police and fire were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for the report of two people shot. The...
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a...
Fox 19
Man killed in Corryville hit-and-run identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian hit and killed early Friday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified. Patrick Bolten, 67, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being transported from the scene of the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Bolten was not in the crosswalk as...
Fox 19
Triple homicide in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
Fox 19
Judge sets $762K bond for suspect in connection with Evendale officer-involved shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a $762,000 bond Saturday for a suspect police say was armed with a gun and did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon in Evendale. According to court documents, Carlos Ramirez, 21, was arrested Friday on charges of felonious...
Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants
Middletown Police executed two search warrants that yielded narcotics, a stolen gun, and over $100,000 in cash.
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
US Marshals still searching Westwood for man after police chase
U.S. Marshals are searching the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive for a man who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
Police: Woman, 2 others found dead in house in Ohio in apparent double murder-suicide
Police say a woman, a man, and a boy were found deceased inside a house in Avondale, Ohio in an apparent double murder-suicide.
Fox 19
Officers will not be charged in deadly Wyoming shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday no charges are being filed against Wyoming officers following a deadly shooting on Jan. 30. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call from a resident on Durrell Avenue, thinking a neighboring home was being burglarized, the prosecutor explained.
Fox 19
Update: Pedestrian killed in hit-skip crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash earlier Friday morning has died, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street in Corryville shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not...
Fox 19
Family of Cincinnati man who vanished 5 years ago vows to continue search
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers five years after their loved one mysteriously disappeared. Joshua Wright, who would now be 36, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck. “He left out...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
Dozens of vehicles recovered by new auto theft task force in first months of operation, police say
In October of 2022, the Auto Theft Suppression Task Force was created with the Dayton Police Department and surrounding agencies to help battle the rise in car thefts.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Fox 19
Second suspect sentenced in 2020 killing of Forest Park grandmother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has now pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2020 killing of a Forest Park grandmother. Kerwin Heard was sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a gun specification and aggravated assault, according to a staffer at the Hamilton County Court House.
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is seriously hurt in a hit-skip crash under investigation in Corryville, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Short Vine Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday. A man in his mid-50s was not in the crosswalk when a vehicle...
