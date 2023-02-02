ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

'Let's get to work': Wes Moore delivers first State of the State address as Maryland governor

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eADho_0kYUDWao00

'Let's get to work': Wes Moore delivers first State of the State address as Maryland governor 02:37

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State address Wednesday, two weeks after he was sworn in as the state's 63rd chief executive.

Moore gave his address in front of the General Assembly, where he focused on key initiatives that will "leave no one behind" in the state.

"For almost three years, I have traveled our state, talking to Marylanders from every region, every race, every creed, in many of your districts, and I listened to what they had to say," Moore said. "Some of the voices we heard are here today, but all of the voices I heard ring in my heart, my head, and my memories."

Moore emphasized commitment to public service, highlighting his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he said will be the first of its kind in the nation.

Moore , who is the state's first Black governor, noted that the word "service" comes from the Latin word for "slavery."

"So, it's fitting as the first African American in the state of Maryland to deliver this speech," Moore said, pausing while lawmakers applauded, "standing in a building that was built by the hands of enslaved people, that we are now putting service ... towards the good of all. The irony is that it's service that will help save us."

The new governor said he wants to promote service as a state ideal, telling legislators that he benefited because of people in his life "who stepped up even when they were not called." He has set aside $18 million in the budget for a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation initiative — which will be a voluntary, service year program for high school graduates to better prepare them for future jobs.

"While our young people give back, they also lay the foundation for their future success through job training, through mentorship programs, and it creates a lifelong habit of service to our state — something we so desperately need," Moore said. "Whether they're preparing our state for the realities of climate change or tutoring our students, or caring for the sick, young people should have the option to perform important service today and build a foundation for our shared future."

The governor mentioned that while there are major challenges ahead, he said the citizens will play a role in making Maryland a better state.

"Let us serve, together, the people who entrusted us with a solemn oath to put them before ourselves," he said. "It's an honor to stand before you, and it's an honor to serve beside you. God bless Maryland. Let's get to work."

Moore, a Democrat who has been in office for two weeks, pitched his legislative priorities to a General Assembly where Democrats hold strong majorities. His landslide victory in November brought an exuberant lift to Democrats, who had grown weary from the rare, two-term tenure of a Republican governor in a state where Democrats outnumber GOP voters 2-1.

Moore said many residents he has spoken with are worried about the economy and whether they can keep up with the cost of living.

The cost of child care and Pre-K is also a concern, Moore added.

"Yet, despite the challenges, the Marylanders I talked to were not only fast to offer solutions but expressed a deep desire to be part of the solution," Moore said. "They were the first to organize a food drive at their local school. They raised their hands to watch the kids in the neighborhood. They agreed to serve on the board of a local non profit. They are willing to work in our local government and our state government."

The governor has pledged to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change.

"This is a state where the opportunities are boundless, but the challenges are undeniable," Moore said. "It is also a state where there is no obstacle we cannot address, no challenge we cannot tackle, if we are intentional, move in partnership, and commit to promoting service as a state ideal."

Moore touted an investment in public education by introducing $200 million in targeted tax relief for children in poverty with the Family Prosperity Act and veterans in retirement with the Keep our Heroes home act.

"We put forward a plan to make Maryland the first state to end child poverty, and we kept 10% in the rainy day fund," Moore said. "Ending child poverty is not complicated; and the tools already exist to get us on our way. There is no partisanship when it comes to a child in need, so let's not allow us to fall into our traditional corners on the issue."

With an eye toward making major investments in education and transportation, Moore released his $63 billion budget plan for the state while keeping surplus funds flush in the case of a recession.

He described his budget plan as being "bold without being reckless."

"It is time for our state to be bold, but that doesn't mean we are being reckless," he said. "Our administration has put forth a plan to make historic investments in people, AND it spends $1 billion less than the last fiscal year."

He proposed to the General Assembly the Maryland Educator Shortage Act – to strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers in Maryland.

"This bill will create new pathways to address the shortage of qualified teachers, giving our students the mentors and leaders they need to explore the full range of opportunities in emerging sectors," Moore said.

Moore's State of the State Address came one day after Moore joined hundreds of people in Annapolis calling for stricter gun laws, as he assured gun safety advocates he stands by them.

"These deadly weapons and these illegal guns have no place in our society and we will work and create laws to remove them," he said alongside the crowd of activists.

Moore, a military veteran, said the state is full of "people who refuse to quit who lift you up when you are down," which was a reason he said he became governor.

"They are the social workers, who reach into their pockets to ensure their clients have enough to eat," Moore said.   hey are the linemen, who after a disaster, work double shifts to ensure we can turn our lights back on. They are the educators, who get up before the crack of dawn, and stay after dark, to make sure their students get the extra help they need. And yes, it's the lawmaker who gets up and comes to Annapolis, who sacrifices time with their family, months from their business."

The governor, who served as a paratrooper and captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, also has set aside $33 million in his budget plan for tax relief for military retirees to encourage veterans to remain in Maryland.

"If we are serious about growing our economy, it begins by making Maryland the best state to be a veteran," Moore said. "They are lifelong contributors, and lifelong taxpayers."

Moore also wants to reach a $15 hourly minimum wage at a faster pace than the gradual increases approved by lawmakers in 2019 and index it for inflation. Under current law, the state won't reach $15 until 2025. The minimum wage rose to $13.25 last month.

Moore also underscored the importance of his proposed salary increases for state employees — in order to make state government a more attractive place to work. He also wants to fill about half of the state's 6,500 vacant positions in executive branch agencies.

"This isn't about creating big government," Moore said. "This is about creating a better one."

During his speech, Moore introduced several guests to illustrate the need for the legislation he supports this session. One of them was Angela McCullough, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, and the owner and CEO of Maryland-based consulting firm, Tri-Logistics.

"She's an example of what our state needs more of," Moore said.

Comments / 7

Guest
7d ago

Uh! I I expanded gvt. by adding more departments & earmarked Moore $$$ to those poor people of color & getting ready to spend the surplus! How about that for less than 1 month in office!

Reply(1)
3
Nat Z
7d ago

oh I have already used part of the surplus creating new positions, i have signed us up for climate b.s. .i have decided to only worry about equity and the minorities in Maryland and I have allowed the murdering to continue in Baltimore City.IAM A RAGING SUCCESS SO FAR

Reply
2
Related
CBS Baltimore

Gun rights, safety advocates face off as Maryland lawmakers consider proposed gun bills

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of people gathered in Annapolis Tuesday to voice their opinion on two bills that would limit where people are able to carry guns in Maryland.Some lawmakers are pushing to pass SB 1 and SB 118 after a controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision that could make it easier for some people to get a conceal carry permit for a gun.SB 1 wants to prohibit people from carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any public place, like schools, restaurants, or even a public park. But it's not sitting well with some gun owners who tell WJZ those limits are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers

BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.
MARYLAND STATE
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland bill calls for 4-day work week

WASHINGTON — A bill making its way through the Maryland state legislature would offer tax breaks to companies that offer employees a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay with either shorter or fewer work days in a week. Meet the Maryland Delegate who would like your employer...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

No, House Republicans are not requiring Rep. Raskin to remove headwear on the floor

The Associated Press rounds up false claims each week, and provides the facts. This week, a false tweet involving Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin was shared widely on social media, so the AP checked it out. CLAIM House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he's donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy.THE FACTSRepublicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told the AP. Raskin, who announced he'd been diagnosed with lymphoma last year, attended the year's first House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday wearing a bandana. But...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Air Force leader's spouse shot at intruder in base breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force's top leaders before her spouse opened fire, the air base said Tuesday.Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that the intruder had reached her home on Monday. The chief master sergeant is the Air Force's top enlisted leader."We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident. I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved, and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen," Bass...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland governor and Orioles push for agreement on Camden Yards lease deal

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the Baltimore Orioles announced on Wednesday a joint commitment to creating a long-term, public-private partnership that develops and revitalizes the Camden Yards complex.Moore's office said in a statement on Wednesday that Camden Yards would continue to be a magnet for sports tourism and evolve under the umbrella of a partnership between the state of Maryland and the city of Baltimore."When Camden Yards opened thirty years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and set the bar for the fan experience," said Governor Wes Moore. "We share the commitment of the Orioles organization to ensuring...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off South Carolina coast

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States for several days has been shot down off the coast of South Carolina.The balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets in U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. ET on Saturday, U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News. A senior defense official told CBS News that an F-22 dispatched out of Langley Air Force Base took down the balloon with one AIM-9X air-to-air missile. Defense officials previously told CBS News that the surveillance equipment attached to the balloon was the size of two to three school buses. Senior Biden administration officials...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Larry Hogan giving 2024 White House run 'very serious consideration,' believes Trump won't win Republican nomination

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan told Fox News on Tuesday that he was giving the 2024 presidential election "very serious consideration." "We've been really successful outside of Washington where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction," he said.Hogan touted some of his accomplishments as governor, noting that he operated in "one of the bluest states in the country" and yet still managed to get state lawmakers "to cut taxes eight years in a row by 4.8 billion."He also boasted that he had "the biggest economic turnaround in America.""So, we're taking a close look at it,"...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Md. spice company sets the record straight on ‘Dirty Jobs’

That familiar seasoning you taste when buying and eating traditional blue crabs in Maryland is assumed by many to be the hugely famous and beloved Old Bay Seasoning. However, that is often not the case. Many crab houses across the state instead use “J.O. No. 2 ‘Crab House Spice’,” a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy