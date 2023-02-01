ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Abrdn hires investment chief after year-long hiatus

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do4J2_0kYUDUpM00

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Abrdn (ABDN.L) has hired a new chief investment officer from one of Europe's largest global pension investors, the company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to boost returns after a turbulent period.

Peter Branner will join on May 1 from APG Asset Management and will work on simplifying Abrdn's product range, focusing on core services and improving investment performance, the company said.

The company had been without a chief investment officer since the end of 2021, when Rod Paris left the group.

Asset managers have had to navigate a tough market over the past year as volatility acclerated by war in Ukraine and rampant inflation have hit stocks and bonds.

Abrdn said last year it would take longer to grow its revenues and boost profitability after half-yearly profit missed expectations, as outflows surged and cautious investors shunned riskier investments.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

Palantir's CEO said at a company event that Ukraine is using Palantir tech for targeting and battlefield management. The comments are a reminder of the potential of Palantir, and why investors rushed into the stock when it debuted. Investors need to remember that unique technology can at times be difficult...
Reuters

Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Into Red but Holds Strong Above $23.5K

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: A late Thursday dip sent bitcoin and other cryptos into negative territory from Wednesday highs that followed the Federal Reserve's moderate interest rate hike. Insights: Crypto...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer

PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/ Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely. Payment industry leader
Reuters

Adani Enterprises shelves $122 million bond plan - Bloomberg News

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion Indian rupees ($121.65 million), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS), AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, but activity has now stopped, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters

Bridgewater names Karen Karniol-Tambour as third co-CIO

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, is naming Karen Karniol-Tambour as its third co-chief investment officer. Karniol-Tambour, 37, joins Bob Prince and Greg Jensen as a full partner and will be responsible for the company's investment strategy and outcomes, according to a company statement on Thursday.
Reuters

Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects 'ongoing increases' as it battles inflation.
Reuters

Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession.
Reuters

Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
EWN

Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023

Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
Reuters

Japan needs stable, sustained inflation, govt executive says

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara on Sunday stressed the need to achieve an economy where inflation rises stably and sustainably, when asked whether the next central bank governor should maintain ultra-easy monetary policy.
Reuters

Argentina likely to see inflation tick up this year -analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank expect surging consumer prices to rise slightly this year, the bank said on Friday, which would mark a second straight year of near triple-digit inflation for South America's second-biggest economy.
Reuters

Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023, CEO says

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.
BBC

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites

A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy