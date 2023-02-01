Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US, officials say
A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options" because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Still, officials insisted, they...
ABC30 Fresno
How the George Floyd policing bill would reform law enforcement
The funeral for Tyre Nichols was filled with tributes for the 29-year-old who died after a violent encounter with police, and a call to action for reform. Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, who addressed the mourners gathered in Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church through tears, said she needed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act bill to be passed.
Comments / 0