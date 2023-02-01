ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ClutchPoints

‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Bucks would regret

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a strong position to challenge for another championship this season. In fact, the Bucks are a top defensive club in the NBA and a top rebounding squad. They also carry the second-best win-loss record in the East. The main issue is if they’ll be healthy in the postseason. Of course, the biggest concern is Khris Middleton’s injury history. Given that, the Bucks may want to use the trade deadline to add more depth to their forward rotation. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Bucks would regret.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s shockingly humble response to shutting down Kawhi Leonard in crunch time

The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to suffer a bit from the odd late tip-off time of their Thursday night clash against the Los Angeles Clippers. Through the majority of the first three quarters, the Bucks, outside of a dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked lethargic. Even Jrue Holiday, the 2023 NBA All-Star selection, was not able to bring his A-game on offense as he sputtered through a 4-15 shooting night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI

