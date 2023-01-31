Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Original MTG Praetors splashed into ONE Draft are meta busters
Preaetors are returning to Draft in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing their power and original Magic: The Gathering set symbol. Scheduled to drop into local game stores this weekend and launch digitally on Feb. 7, MTG fans were given a first look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One today through the Early Access event. Both Standard best-of-one and Premium Draft were featured today, where some players discovered Praetors like Vorinclex and Sheoldred in ONE Draft booster packs.
dotesports.com
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
dotesports.com
Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3
You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.
dotesports.com
Why Mobalytics is the best League of Legends app for season 13
Written in partnership with Mobalytics. Download the best League of Legends assistant for free here. A new year is upon us, as is a new League of Legends season. Season 13 brings with it a slew of huge changes to the game, including changes to the ranked system, meaning the early season climb can become a cruel experience. While an unfamiliar meta, an influx of new players (and smurfs), and coin-flip games are unavoidable, the new and improved Mobalytics is here to help.
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Central Zaya Meeting Room key in DMZ
Keys are one of the main items you’ll be looking for when playing Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. Whether you need a key for a specific quest or you want the loot that lies behind a door, keys are one of the ways that players have remained interested in DMZ.
dotesports.com
Keeping things simple: 3 VALORANT agents that are the toughest to win with at Silver and Gold ranks
Many of the newer agents that have released in VALORANT are tempting for many players to try out since they bring a ton of new abilities to the battlefield that can help turn the tides of a fight. But some agents are tougher to win with than others, especially when they require a lot more coordination and cooperation from the rest of one’s team.
dotesports.com
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
dotesports.com
Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency
Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave...
dotesports.com
C9 unleashes support Kalista to keep unbeaten start to 2023 LCS Spring Split alive
Cloud9 and CLG came into week two of the LCS Spring Split both sporting clean 2-0 records on the season, but it was C9 who emerged from their contest with their winning streak still intact. In just over 26 minutes, C9 dismantled CLG, posting a final gold differential of 14,000 in the one-sided bout.
dotesports.com
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
dotesports.com
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
dotesports.com
A fan-favorite Apex POI might be returning to Worlds Edge in season 16
Every Apex Legends season, Respawn ships changes and tweaks to the now-iconic battlefields across the Outlands, from Kings Canyon to Olympus. This time around, in the battle royale’s sixteenth season, a fan-favorite old POI is reportedly among the changes—and Legends are going to have to get their boogies on if it’s true.
dotesports.com
SK star Markoon explains why League’s Season 13 Jungle changes are good for the game
Major League of Legends changes are usually criticized by players, but SK Gaming’s Mark “Markoon” van Woensel has applauded the developers for the recent jungle update. In an interview with The Loadout on Jan. 31, the LEC player explained he’s fond of the jungle changes introduced in Season 13. He admitted “Riot has done a good job with the jungle” but he often hates change, so this is an unusual feeling for him.
dotesports.com
How to get Kamehameha in Fortnite: Locations, stats, and how to use
Every single Dragon Ball Super fan has tried to do a Kamehameha once in their lifetime only to realize that you’re clearly having an off “ki” day. Fortunately, Fortnite brings the Kamehameha wave to your fingertips in its non-competitive game modes. Players can pretend to be Goku...
dotesports.com
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Al Bagra Officers Quarters key in Warzone 2 DMZ
Warzone 2 has an unfathomable amount of keys to collect and there’s no way you’ll stumble across every single door that said keys open. Behind these doors resides loot that’ll make your gaming experience all the more enjoyable, so it’s definitely worth gathering as much as you can while you’re still alive.
dotesports.com
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
dotesports.com
Surprise disconnect in VALORANT match leads to strange Yoru clutch
Yoru isn’t known as a particularly great agent in VALORANT, but sometimes you can make him work with a bit of luck. Yesterday, a player was disconnected from a regular VALORANT match in the middle of a round. That’s where the story would usually end. But this time, the player managed to spawn back in a few seconds later at a completely different location and win the round by eliminating the last two enemies.
Comments / 0