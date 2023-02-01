Read full article on original website
How long subzero wind chill will last
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Layer up if you’re headed out — it’s a frigid Friday! Wind chills will stay below zero for most of the day. Expect some breaks of sun in between snow showers. Flurries will continue into the afternoon before things start to quiet down. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Weather outlook: What to expect the rest of winter
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are the cold, winter temperatures making you wish for spring? It’s still 45 days away, and there’s still plenty of winter left. So, will it be a harsh or mild rest of the season?. The FOX 8 Weather Team is breaking down what to...
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
Video: Powerful Lake Erie waves crash onto shore, roadway
Powerful waves crashed onto the shores of Lake Erie Friday morning, some even reaching I-90 near the East 55th Street Marina.
Warming centers in Cleveland, Canton, Akron will be open during Friday's cold snap
CLEVELAND — With predictions of sub-zero wind chills in Northeast Ohio on Friday, the cities of Cleveland and Akron have announced plans for warming centers. In Cleveland, four city recreation centers will be open for extended hours to serve as warming centers from 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:
Icy roads cause issues during morning commute
The E. 55th exit ramp at I-90 West is closed for a jack-knifed semi crash.
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
How To Keep Your Bouquet Fresh
How to keep your Valentine’s Day bouquet fresh! Urban Orchid has locations in Tremont, Ohio City and Little Italy.
24 Fun Things to Do in Cleveland That Don't Involve Alcohol
Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining, taking some dry January lessons into the rest of the year, or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Cleveland that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration?...
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
Spreading Cleveland Pride
Spreading Cleveland pride! Shop from the Cleveland Clothing Company online.
Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Kenny’s flying into fitness at Sky Aerial Studios
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. Click here to learn more about Sky Aerial Studio.
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District hosts job fair
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, CDC warns of Norovirus spike
CLEVELAND — Over a month ago, health officials were warning of a new COVID-19 variant and bracing for a possible surge. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After the expected surge didn't hit, doctors believe...
