Cleveland News - Fox 8

How long subzero wind chill will last

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Layer up if you’re headed out — it’s a frigid Friday! Wind chills will stay below zero for most of the day. Expect some breaks of sun in between snow showers. Flurries will continue into the afternoon before things start to quiet down. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather outlook: What to expect the rest of winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are the cold, winter temperatures making you wish for spring? It’s still 45 days away, and there’s still plenty of winter left. So, will it be a harsh or mild rest of the season?. The FOX 8 Weather Team is breaking down what to...
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
Cleveland Scene

24 Fun Things to Do in Cleveland That Don't Involve Alcohol

Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining, taking some dry January lessons into the rest of the year, or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Cleveland that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration?...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man whose ceiling collapsed on him while he was sleeping. He reached back out to us again on Thursday saying the issues have only gotten worse. Carlyle Thomas lives at the...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s flying into fitness at Sky Aerial Studios

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. Click here to learn more about Sky Aerial Studio.
