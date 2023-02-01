Read full article on original website
Arkansas educators to review revised African American studies
The College Board on Wednesday released the curriculum for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, excluding some of the content that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had criticized in recent weeks.Driving the news: Before the revisions were announced, Arkansas' Division of Elementary and Secondary Education asked the board for information about course content — a reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' executive order to "prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory" in the state's public schools.Why it matters: Arkansas' Department of Education's concern and Desantis' outrage over the curriculum underscores the ongoing battles against critical race theory —...
Democrats set South Carolina as first primary in '24
Democrats on Saturday approved a revised schedule for presidential primaries in 2024, a plan that elevates South Carolina as the nation's first primary and removes Iowa from the list of early contests. Why it matters: If the states follow through on the plan adopted in Philadelphia by the Democratic National...
This week at the Virginia Capitol: GOP’s trans sports ban
House Republicans are advancing a ban on transgender girls and women competing in K-12 women’s sports. Why it matters: The legislation is part of a nationwide push in the GOP to roll back transgender rights. What’s happening: The Virginia bill cleared its first subcommittee on a party-line vote earlier...
Arctic outbreak shatters records in Northeast, including -108°F wind chill
Extreme cold broke longstanding records Friday into Saturday as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. continues dealing with temperatures in the single or negative digits, along with gusty winds. Driving the news: The life-threatening cold is impacting millions living in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island....
Washington considers lowering legal BAC limit to .05%
Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%. State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.
Spike in synthetic narcotic deaths driving tougher Iowa drug laws
Iowa registered at least 178 synthetic narcotic deaths in 2022, according to provisional data from the state's Health and Human Services department. That's down by as much as 35 from a 2021 peak but still at least 125% higher than five years ago. Driving the news: Iowa lawmakers last week...
Workers "fired up" despite dip in union representation
Union representation dropped slightly in California last year, but the Golden State still has one of the highest rates of represented workers in the country, according to federal data. What's happening: The share of California workers represented by unions slightly declined from 17.8% in 2021 to 17.6% in 2022, according...
January was the warmest on record for millions
January featured what meteorologists referred to as a "blowtorch" pattern in the East, with consistently milder than average weather conditions and barely any snow. By the numbers: Most cities, particularly those east of the Mississippi River, saw a top 15 warmest January. In New York City, it was the warmest...
New bill would legalize medical marijuana bud in Iowa
A new bill in the Iowa Senate would legalize the sale of dried cannabis within the state's medical marijuana program. Driving the news: Senate Study Bill 1113 allows dispensaries to sell marijuana buds — the actual dried plant — as long as it's consumed through a vape. It...
Inside Chill State Collective, Minnesota's first all-in-one THC drink distributor
THC companies across the country are clamoring to partner with Chill State Collective, Minnesota's first and only all-in-one distribution center exclusively for hemp-derived THC beverages.State of play: The collective, started late last year by the folks behind cooperative brewing company Fair State, partners with brands across the country to co-pack, store and distribute their drinks here in Minnesota.As of mid-January, Chill State was producing around 30,000 drinks per day. Why it matters: We're the Wild West of THC products right now. The collective has only taken on six partners so far, but program director Rob Shellman said they've been inundated...
Capitol Pulse: Colorado's business community says it's being targeted by Democrats
🏛 Capitol Pulse is a weekly feature to catch up quick on what's happening at the Legislature.Gov. Jared Polis had lunch with business leaders in late January and heard an earful — mostly about where he's failing.The pre-recorded video that played over the sound of forks clanking against plates featured business leaders bemoaning the lack of skilled workers in the state, breakdowns in the education system and a regulatory environment that "chills investment and … hiring."State of play: This legislative session, the business community feels like it's the red meat on Democratic leaders' plate.Polis made an unusually direct attack on...
House GOP eyes China spy balloon investigations
House Republicans are indicating plans to investigate the Biden administration's response to a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Why it matters: It fits into a broader array of planned probes by the new GOP House majority into the Biden...
Tampa Bay food prices still steep but below national average
Food prices across the Tampa Bay area were up 9.6% in November, the most recent data available, compared to the year prior, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick. The cost of food eaten at home was up 10.4% here, while the price of food eaten...
Ethics complaint filed against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over staff tasks
Thirteen advocacy groups filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee this week, requesting an investigation into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and allegations about tasks she requires of her staff. Driving the news: In a letter first reported by The Hill, Sinema is accused of requiring her Senate staff to...
Tom Brady retired with a 2-1 record against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady probably won't spend much time thinking about the Arizona Cardinals in retirement since he didn't have to worry about them as a player.Still, they did cross paths a few times during his 23-year NFL tenure. The big picture: Brady played the Cards three times total, ending his career with a 2-1 record against them.In their first matchup, Brady's Patriots beat Arizona 23-12 in 2004 on their way to a 14-2 season and his third Super Bowl ring.The Cards got their lone win against Brady in 2012, defeating the Patriots 20-18 on their way to a 4-0 start. Arizona...
What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
Here's a list of events worth checking out this weekend:🐶 Pet some pups at this weekend's Klondike Dog Derby in downtown Excelsior. Huskies are available for hugs Friday night before their big race around Lake Minnetonka on Saturday. Free. 🔭 The Bell Museum's Space Fest kicks off Friday night with a Mars viewing party (weather dependent). Stop by this weekend for a meet-and-greet with a retired NASA astronaut and a new Mars-themed planetarium show. Price varies.🧊 Art in Bloom fans, listen up: The Minneapolis Institute of Art is opening Ice in Bloom on Saturday, a garden of over 500 ice...
Vail Resorts seeing fewer skiers in Colorado as riders flock to rival mountains
One year after epic lift lines created outrage at Vail Resorts, the company — and skiers — are experiencing less crowded mountains this season. And it's not for lack of snow.What's happening: The Broomfield-based company's five Colorado resorts — including namesake Vail and Breckenridge — reported skier and rider visits "below expectations" through Jan. 8, per the Colorado Sun.That's despite big snow totals and dangerous backcountry conditions in the state.The trend also runs counter to the average 13% increase in traffic at all 37 of its North American resorts.Vail Resorts, which sells the Epic Pass, pledged to cap daily lift...
