THC companies across the country are clamoring to partner with Chill State Collective, Minnesota's first and only all-in-one distribution center exclusively for hemp-derived THC beverages.State of play: The collective, started late last year by the folks behind cooperative brewing company Fair State, partners with brands across the country to co-pack, store and distribute their drinks here in Minnesota.As of mid-January, Chill State was producing around 30,000 drinks per day. Why it matters: We're the Wild West of THC products right now. The collective has only taken on six partners so far, but program director Rob Shellman said they've been inundated...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO