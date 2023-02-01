ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Very cold tonight, winds back off Saturday

Spring-like at times next week... TONIGHT: Blustery & Cold. Lo 13. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SATURDAY: Cold & Breezy. Hi 29. Winds: W 5-15 mph. SUNDAY: Milder, Clouds & Sun. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-15 mph. The Arctic front swept through this morning and we have our coldest night since...
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
WGAL

Code Blue Alert issued in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has issued a code blue alert as an arctic front drops temperatures in south-central Pennsylvania. Video list above: Extreme weather caught on camera. The code blue alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m. According to...
PennLive.com

Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel

A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
local21news.com

Pennsylvania preserving islands in Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State officials recently purchased and closed on two islands in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, with the goal of conserving the land. Both Bailey’s and Independence Island are located near the Harvey Taylor Bridge. The purchase price of the two islands, which are about 10 acres, was about $160,000.
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
abc27.com

Lane restrictions planned for York County Route 30 bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) there will be lane restrictions in place on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties next week. The restrictions, which will take place at night, will be in place from 7 p.m....
abc27.com

Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
OnlyInYourState

The Haunting Museum In Pennsylvania That Celebrates All Things Paranormal

Pennsylvania’s rife with the paranormal. No matter where you travel in the state, you’re sure to hear tales of the paranormal and ghostly legends. Chances are pretty good that you’ll experience the paranormal at least once during your stay in Pennsylvania. This haunting museum in Pennsylvania is a must-visit, even if you’re not totally convinced the paranormal exists. It just might change your mind.
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Annie

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week sometimes features a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. Other times the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
local21news.com

Coding group for girls making waves in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A group of girls in Harrisburg is learning how to code and diving into what it can do for their future careers. Central PA Girls Who Code is a local branch of the international organization. They have weekly meetings in Hershey and Harrisburg. Girls in...
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year

Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
