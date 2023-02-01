ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter restaurant manager makes big donation to help shelter dogs, cats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a critical time, a local animal rescue that works with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received a huge donation. On Monday, Brandy Kircher, the manager of Berry Fresh Café, dropped off food and treats for the animals at the county-owned shelter in West Palm Beach.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Pharmacist shortage leading to reduced hours at some stores

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Need to get a prescription filled?. Some pharmacies are cutting back hours due to a shortage of pharmacists. "I'm a little bit surprised. Coming into school there wasn't a shortage so yeah, it's been kind of a quick change," said Samuel Stadtlander, a pharmacy student.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tequesta Police team up with community to build trust, strengthen ties

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tensions remain high across the country following the brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. His final moments were captured on videos of his arrest back on January 7, exactly one month ago today. Most recently, the Memphis Police Department announced it fired a...
TEQUESTA, FL

