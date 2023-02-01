Read full article on original website
Sunny and seasonably warm on Wednesday, cold front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A mild and comfortable start to Wednesday with mainly clear skies this morning. Expect a comfortable day ahead with a light east breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s. On the water,...
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
'Very much on alert:' Boca Raton Rabbi fearful of continued antisemitic attacks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The most recent wave of antisemitism has people asking: where is it coming from?. Antisemitism isn't new – but this latest series of high-profile incidents is unusual. One Boca Raton rabbi warns we must not ignore what’s right in front of us –...
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
Jupiter restaurant manager makes big donation to help shelter dogs, cats
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a critical time, a local animal rescue that works with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received a huge donation. On Monday, Brandy Kircher, the manager of Berry Fresh Café, dropped off food and treats for the animals at the county-owned shelter in West Palm Beach.
Riviera Beach Police homeless task force host wellness fair, distribute COVID vaccines
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police held a Health and Wellness fair with numerous community partners in tow, where food and COVID-19 vaccines were given out on Monday. The effort was led by Investigator Jennifer Jones who oversees the department's Homeless Task Force. The event was...
Play it Forward: The Conservatory School receives 3 violins and cello bow
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the last few months, we've been telling you about the great instrument donation program organized by our partners at the Palm Beach Symphony. On Friday, the Conservatory School received three violins and a cello bow donation from the Palm Beach Symphony's "Play...
Lanes reopen on I-95 North following crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have reopened on I-95 north following a major crash Sunday morning that had all lanes shut down. According to Florida 511, the crash happened just before mile marker 89. This is a developing story.
Pharmacist shortage leading to reduced hours at some stores
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Need to get a prescription filled?. Some pharmacies are cutting back hours due to a shortage of pharmacists. "I'm a little bit surprised. Coming into school there wasn't a shortage so yeah, it's been kind of a quick change," said Samuel Stadtlander, a pharmacy student.
After nearly dying in hit-and-run crash, Bishop Bernard Wright nearing hospital release
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bishop Bernard Wright was critically injured at a vigil for Stanley Davis III on Dec. 26, when he became the victim of a hit-and-run. Many feared his life would be cut tragically short. However, since the incident, Wright has been working nonstop on his recovery at Pinecrest Rehabilitation hospital at Delray Medical Center.
Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
Tequesta Police team up with community to build trust, strengthen ties
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tensions remain high across the country following the brutal death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. His final moments were captured on videos of his arrest back on January 7, exactly one month ago today. Most recently, the Memphis Police Department announced it fired a...
