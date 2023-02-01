ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Messy today, Windy tomorrow, Cold on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Showers today, windy tomorrow, and a big temperature swing this weekend. Rain showers will continue this afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Highs will only reach the low 40s again today. Clouds will clear out on Friday with temperatures falling from the low...
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday February 3, 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-040845- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 338 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Northwest winds could gust as high as...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Area groundhogs predict an early Spring. Could they be on to something?

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Groundhog Day! The big question today.. Will we see an early Spring or longer Winter?. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter. However, our local prognosticators, Chesapeake Chuck and Metompkin Max on the Eastern Shore, say differently. They did not see their shadows and are predicting an early Spring for Hampton Roads. Groundhog forecasts have about a 40% accuracy, so about the same as flipping a coin, but I think our local groundhog forecasters are onto something!
wjhl.com

Showers late and chilly temperatures back in the forecast tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late with a 30% chance of rain. Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees. Rain will mainly impact Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains. Southwest Virginia will see a little rain in the morning possibly mixed with some light snow.
WAVY News 10

Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
mprnews.org

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible

BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m. Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area. The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the...
NBC Washington

Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
wmar2news

More winter weather on the way

MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
WAVY News 10

Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
cardinalnews.org

Winter has a window, but it slams shut fast

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The streams aren’t crossing much this week. Moisture is streaming across the South in waves this week, with ice and sleet pinging deep into the heart of...
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
