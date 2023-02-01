Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Messy today, Windy tomorrow, Cold on Saturday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Showers today, windy tomorrow, and a big temperature swing this weekend. Rain showers will continue this afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Highs will only reach the low 40s again today. Clouds will clear out on Friday with temperatures falling from the low...
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Friday February 3, 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-040845- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 338 AM EST Fri Feb 3 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Northwest winds could gust as high as...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Area groundhogs predict an early Spring. Could they be on to something?
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Groundhog Day! The big question today.. Will we see an early Spring or longer Winter?. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter. However, our local prognosticators, Chesapeake Chuck and Metompkin Max on the Eastern Shore, say differently. They did not see their shadows and are predicting an early Spring for Hampton Roads. Groundhog forecasts have about a 40% accuracy, so about the same as flipping a coin, but I think our local groundhog forecasters are onto something!
wjhl.com
Showers late and chilly temperatures back in the forecast tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 34 degrees. Scattered showers will move into the area late with a 30% chance of rain. Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain across the region. The high will be 46 degrees. Rain will mainly impact Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains. Southwest Virginia will see a little rain in the morning possibly mixed with some light snow.
WAVY News 10
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.
Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
mprnews.org
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility […]
First Alert Weather: Overnight wintry mix possible
BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garrett & Allegany Co. in western Maryland until 4 a.m. Slick roads are expected overnight as a light wintry mix moves into the region overnight. Elsewhere, a light wintry mix is expected across most of Maryland overnight. Temperatures will remain above freezing so significant accumulations and icing are not expected.No travel issues are anticipated for the morning commute in the Baltimore area. The wintry weather will move out early Wednesday, with sunshine building in through the morning. Highs will reach the low 40s.It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the...
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
NBC Washington
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall
February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
PHOTOS: First snowfall of the year seen across Central Virginia
Snow was spotted across several localities Thursday morning, including the Metro-Richmond, forcing school closures in more rural areas across the commonwealth. For an updated list of school closures click here.
wmar2news
More winter weather on the way
MARYLAND — Monday was a great day for those warm weather lovers but for the snow fanatics there has only been heartache this month, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light comes in the form of an active weather week that just so happens...
Be bear aware at this time of year in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This is bear den season, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) wants everyone to be aware of it. Bears generally do not hibernate in Virginia because it does not get cold enough for long periods of time. However, they do build dens, bed down, and restrict their movements through […]
cardinalnews.org
Winter has a window, but it slams shut fast
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The streams aren’t crossing much this week. Moisture is streaming across the South in waves this week, with ice and sleet pinging deep into the heart of...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
