Read full article on original website
Related
Haines City officers explain how they saved a suspect's life
HAINES CITY, Fla. — Several Haines City police officers are being recognized for saving a man's life. This man is no stranger to Haines City police officers as he has been arrested at least nine times in Polk County. On Jan. 27, 2023, Haines City police officers responded to...
fox13news.com
Judge approves motion to exclude bodycam audio in DUI case against Manatee Commissioner George Kruse
BRADENTON, Fla. - A judge has ruled that the jury will not hear the audio from body camera video of Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse’s crash from back in April 2022, that resulted in a DUI charge. "With this motion to suppress, a large part of the state’s case...
cw34.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
Family member believes lighting was a factor in teen's death
A longtime Lake Wales city commissioner will ask city staff to address safety in the neighborhood where a teenager was hit by a truck while waiting for his school bus.
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them.
Sebring bank massacre: Trial date set for Zephen Xaver after delay
More than four years after he allegedly gunned down five women at a bank in Sebring, a trial date has been set for Zephen Xaver.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
wqcs.org
Another Student Says He Has a Gun, Prompting Another School Lockdown In Okeechobee
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 2, 2023: Central Elementary School in Okeechobee went into lockdown Thursday morning after an 8-year-old student told another student on the bus he had a gun in his backpack. The 8-year old did NOT have a gun, but the student he told called his parents...
Kids dropped off near scene of Lakeland mass shooting moments before it happened, parents say
Lakeland residents are in shock and calling for an end to violence after 11 people were injured in a shooting in broad daylight Monday.
Florida sheriff names abandoned newborn ‘Angel Grace’ after baby found alive in woods
“She’s as beautiful as an angel. It’s by the grace of God she is not dead,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. A Florida sheriff named a newborn baby “Angel Grace” after she was discovered abandoned in the woods earlier this week, as investigators work to identify the person who left her.
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested during a traffic stop when Charlotte County deputies found a large amount of cocaine, cash and a gun inside his car, authorities said. On Jan. 30, a deputy observed a vehicle run a red light on South McCall Road...
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
fox13news.com
Lakeland man sets goal of creating violence prevention program following mass shooting in his hometown
LAKELAND, Fla. - Gregory Smith grew up on North Iowa Avenue in Lakeland. Monday afternoon, a barrage of bullets rang out on that street in broad daylight as children walked home from the school bus. "I used to walk up and down those same streets, even get off the bus...
foxsports640.com
Vehicle involved in Lakeland mass shooting located
LAKELAND, FL– Authorities in Lakeland are reporting that they have found the vehicle connected to the mass shooting that left 11 people injured on Monday. The dark blue Nissan Ultima…
Police find sedan with possible ties to Lakeland mass shooting that left 11 hurt
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the mass shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Lakeland Monday evening.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
Comments / 2