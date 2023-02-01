UGA soccer announces exhibition schedule

Following a run to the NCAA Tournament second round for the first time since 2011, the University of Georgia soccer team returns to action this spring with a six-match exhibition season, featuring three contests at Turner Soccer Complex.

The spring slate opens on Friday, Feb. 24 with a match against the Concorde Fire ECNL Boys team at 7:30 p.m. at Turner. The Bulldogs then face three collegiate teams on the road: Mercer on Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m., Auburn on Saturday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Clemson on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Georgia concludes the schedule against the Atlanta United Academy Boys team on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., followed by the annual Red & Black Match on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Admission to all matches at Turner is free.

2023 Georgia Soccer Spring Schedule

Friday, Feb. 24 – Concorde Fire ECNL Boys – Athens, Ga. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 – Mercer – Macon, Ga. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 – Auburn – Auburn, Ala. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 – Clemson – Clemson, S.C. – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 14 – Atlanta United Academy Boys – Athens, Ga. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 – Red & Black Match – Athens, Ga. – 7 p.m.

All times Eastern