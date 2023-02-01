Area briefs: Ga Senators honor Bulldogs, Athens Christian School wins NASA contest

Congress is honoring the Georgia Bulldog football team. A resolution introduced by Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock passed the US Senate, commemorating the Bulldogs back to back national championships.

Two teams of students from schools in Georgia win a national NASA contest, and one of them is from Athens. The teams from Athens Christian School and East Coweta Middle School in Senoia will have their experiments take place on a high-altitude balloon flight test this summer.

The Joint Development Authority of Athens-Clarke County and the City of Winterville meets this evening, 6 o’clock at City Hall in Athens.

There is an afternoon meeting of the Staff Council at the University of Georgia: UGA says the virtual session gets underway at 2:30.

A Gainesville woman was booked into the Hall County jail after allegedly setting fire to a man’s belongings. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says it happened during a domestic dispute. 31 year-old Jaimie Arnold is accused of torching more than $4 thousand worth of the 33 year-old victim’s property. No injuries were reported.