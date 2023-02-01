Jaafar Jackson will play Michael Jackson in a new biopic 'Michael'. Here's how the actor is related to the King of Pop, Janet, and the other Jacksons.

Jaafar Jackson has been cast to play his famous uncle in an upcoming biopic. Frank Edwards/Getty Images, Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Jaafar Jackson will portray his uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic, "Michael."

Jaafar is the child of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson, and his ex-wife Alejandra Oaziaza.

Jaafar said he is "humbled and honored" to be a part of the film, which begins shooting this year.

Jaafar Jackson has been cast to play Michael Jackson in "Emancipation" director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biopic, "Michael."

Jermaine Jackson and his sons Jaafar and Jermajesty attend the Save The World Awards at the nuclear power station Zwentendorf on July 24, 2009, in Zwentendorf, Austria. Florian Seefried/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is an aspiring actor, who has been singing and dancing since he was 12. "Michael" will mark his acting debut.

The Jackson 5 at the NAACP Image Awards, Los Angeles, California, November 19, 1970. From left, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon Jackson. Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Janet Jackson at the School of Visual Arts Theater on March 22, 2010 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Jermajesty Jackson and Jaafar Jackson on April 18, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

From left to right: Jermaine Jackson Jr., Autumn Jackson, Kerry Gordy, Hazel Gordy, and Jaimy Jackson. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza arriving for the 2010 Mobo Awards. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Phil Dent/Getty Images

Director Antoine Fuqua on September 23, 2014 in New York City. Mychal Watts/WireImage)

Jaafar Jackson speaks on stage at the Reelz Channel 'Living With The Jacksons' panel at the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and was a member of The Jackson 5 lineup along with Jackie, Tito, and Marlon.Jaafar's aunts include Maureen, La Toya, and Janet Jackson, the last of whom has gone on to have a highly distinguished solo career.His mom is Alejandra Oaziaza and he was born in 1996. He has one younger brother, Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, born in 2000, and five older half-siblings.With his first wife Hazel Gordy, Jermaine had three children: Jermaine La Jaune "Jay" Jackson Jr., Autumn Joi Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine then welcomed two sons with Margaret Maldonado: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson.However, Jaafar also has some other half-siblings as his mom had children with his uncle, Randy Jackson, before she married Jermaine: Genevieve Jackson and Steven Randall Jackson Jr.Jaafar was 13 years old when his uncle Michael died at the age of 50 from cardiac arrest caused by acute propofol intoxication.According to a press release, "Michael" is set to chronicle the journey of the man who became the King of Pop, "including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time."Following the announcement of his casting, Jaafar wrote on Instagram: "I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."He credited older brother Jourdynn, 34, for taking the photo he shared alongside his post. It's not known if Jourdynn is involved in the project.

TJ Jackson, cousin of Jaafar Jackson, in 2015 in Encino, California. Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images

TJ Jackson, Tarryl Jackson and Taj Jackson of the band 3T in 1996. Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Katherine Jackson during the Michael Jackson Hand And Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 26, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images