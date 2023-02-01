ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

PA Native Tyler Updegraff, 27, Dies Skiing In Colorado

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wusRb_0kYU9F5200

Pennsylvania native Tyler James Updegraff died in a skiing accident Thursday, Jan. 26 in Colorado, authorities said. He was 27 years old.

The former Cumberland Valley football star was working with student-athletes when he died from injuries suffered as a "single skier verses snow accident" on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Snowmass ski area," Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Kevin Hadfield said.

The official cause of death is pending medical review but the manner has been ruled accidental according to the county coroner's office's release. This investigation by the office into his death is ongoing.

Updegraff was with his high school friend Brad Hamshaw, and instead of his normal chat before the trick, the two only exchanged a head nod before he "hit the jump in front of Hamshaw," The Denver Gazette reports.

A lifelong skier, Updegraff had moved to Colorado "to focus on the sport," the outlet reports citing his close friend Olivia Rogers.

I love you Tyler.

Posted by Olivia Rogers on Sunday, January 29, 2023

The Mechanicsburg transplant to Silverthorne, CO was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which happened in the landing zone of the park’s first jump, Jeff Hanle Vice President of Communications at Aspen Snowmass told Daily Voice.

The Snowmass ski patrol was called at 2:24 p.m., arriving ten minutes later to find Updegraff unresponsive, and immediately began life-saving measures— continue as they went to Snowmass Clinic, where he later was pronounced deceased, according to Hanle

Growing up, Updegraff was a star on the Cumberland Valley High School football team, as well as being on CV's track and wrestling teams, according to his Facebook.

Posted by Tyler Updegraff on Sunday, May 23, 2010
Posted by Tyler Updegraff on Friday, April 29, 2011

He went on to play at Drake University where he graduated with a degree in business administration in 2018, he detailed on his social media profiles. Before moving to Colorado he moved to China for a year where he was a foreign language teacher at Guangxi Normal University in Guilin, according to his LinkedIn. More recently he was a Mountain Mentors Coordinator with Summit County, the county directory shows .

Updegraff was a strength and conditioning coach for many of the team’s student-athletes in addition to leading the Healthy Choices class at Summit Middle School, and he "has been an important mentor to both SHS and SMS students," Kate Hudnut, Summit School District RE-1 Board of Directors wrote in a statement on behalf of the district on Facebook .

Dear Families, We are reaching out with some tragic news regarding a death within our Summit High School community....

Posted by Kate Hudnut, Summit School District RE-1 Board of Directors on Friday, January 27, 2023

Collin Williams who once coached alongside Updegraff called him one of the “truly good people” he had known in a post on LinkedIn .

“He was dedicating his life to making an impact with kids and I can tell you, in the short time I witnessed it, no one made a bigger impact. I never saw him without a smile,” Williams wrote in his post. “He treated my son like he was his own. He was impactful enough that my little man asked if he could say a prayer for Tyler last night. He’s six years old.”

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released, but a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover the costs.

Please keep Tyler Updegraff’s family and friends in your prayers and support the Go Fund Me drive. Thank you. ...

Posted by Nell McCormack Abom on Sunday, January 29, 2023

"Tyler's caring nature, patience towards others, and the energy he put out into the world made an impact on countless people from Colorado to China. Tyler always saw the best in others and encouraged everyone else to see it as well. He found joy in every aspect of life and especially enjoyed skiing, rock climbing, camping, hiking, football, and many more activities," Brian Cherewka writes on the campaign page.

"He is survived by his parents, Mickey and Karen, his brother, Luke, and countless friends."

Posted by Tyler Updegraff on Saturday, March 19, 2016

The campaign has raised $40,608 raised of a $1,000 goal from 523 donors in 48 hours.

Click here to donate.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Twenty PA Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals earned a spot in America’s 250 Best Hospitals list for 2023 by Healthgrades.com. The rankings are based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes. You can read more about their methodology here. The following hospitals ranked in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Inside Pennsylvania Family's Chilling Suicide Pact

The Daub family's bodies were arranged in a straight line across the backyard of their York County home when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday, Jan. 25, they said.Notes inside of their Loman Avenue home in West Manchester Township detailed exactly how Morgan, 26, and her parents, James, 62, …
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

After Record Cold, Expect Warmer-Than-Normal Temps Across Massachusetts: NWS

One of the coldest nights on record will soon give way to warmer-than-usual temperatures on Sunday, Feb. 5, meteorologists said. Massachusetts — and most of New England — suffered arctic conditions Friday night and Saturday as thermometers fell below zero in several parts of the state because of the polar vortex, the National Weather Service said. Boston and Worcester broke records more than 100 years old with minus 8 and minus 10 degrees, respectively. But that's almost balmy compared to the minus 40 degrees it felt in some parts of the state with the wind chill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

'Disgrace': Reactions Heated For New Mass Bill To Allow Inmates To Donate Organ To Cut Sentence

Two Massachusetts state representatives last month proposed legislation that would allow prisoners to shorten their sentences if they donate bone marrow or organs. Reps. Judith Garcia (Suffolk) and Carlos González (Springfield) presented the bill as a way to bolster the number of organs and bone marrow available to those in need and "restore bodily autonomy" for people behind bars. Each inmate who gives could see between 60 days to a year cut from their sentence. The bill would create a committee to decide who is eligible for the program and how much each donation is worth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Howell Man, 94, Killed In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash

A 94-year-old man from Howell was killed when he drove into a concrete toll plaza along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at 3:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb 2 on the parkway southbound at milepost 68.9 in Barnegat Township, according to New Jersey State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley HomeA man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at…
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Fight In Winslow Township

A fight led to the arrest of a 25-year-old South Jersey man on weapons charges, authorities said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Winslow Township Police Department's Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Unit were dispatched to Dunham Loop in the Berlin section of Winslow Township for reports of an altercation with shots fired.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Olympian Stars In 'This Is SportsCenter' ESPN Ad (VIDEO)

Famed New Jersey Olympian Sydney McLaughlin is sprinting straight from the track onto sports fans’ television screens. The 23-year-old Dunellen native is back in the spotlight, this time starring in the latest “This is SportsCenter” commercial for ESPN, which cleverly highlighted her record-setting career. In the 15-second...
Daily Voice

New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages On Long Island

The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front moving through the region have passed, but more than 1,000 remain without power on Long Island. As of around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, PSEG Long Island is reporting a total of 1,186 affected customers, with an overwhelming amount in Suffolk.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
470K+
Followers
66K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy