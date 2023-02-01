Price Point: What does $210,000 get in Triangle’s housing market today?

In this week’s Price Point, we looked at homes that sold recently for around $210,000, and found homes — well, in one case a cleared lot — in Durham, Raleigh and North Raleigh.

2207 Dallas St, Durham, 27707 TMLS

2207 Dallas St., Durham, 27707

Sold : $209,000 on Jan. 19

Renovated bungalow with two bedrooms and two bathrooms on a .13-acre lot

The house is in the Hillside Park neighborhood of Durham. It’s about two miles south of downtown, and about a 14-minute drive southeast to the Research Triangle.

Built in 1964, the house is listed as a “newly renovated bungalow.” A bathroom was added without permits, it said.

2207 Dallas St, Durham, 27707 TMLS

Size: 948 square feet

Year built: 1964

Price per square foot: $220

HOA fees: Not applicable

Taxes: $1,443 (estimated)

Listed by: Aaron Moon, Keller Williams Elite Realty

1606 Boyer St,. Raleigh, 27610

Sold : $210,000 on Jan. 24

A .3-acre lot

This is a cleared plot of land in the East College Park neighborhood. It’s east of downtown, bordering New Bern Avenue, Oakwood Avenue and Raleigh Boulevard.

It’s also about a four-minute drive from Raleigh’s Historic Oakwood district. The neighborhood features restored Victorian-style homes built between 1870 and 1912.

1606 Boyer St, Raleigh, 27610 TMLS

Size: .3 acres

Year built: Not applicable

Price per square foot: Not applicable

HOA fees: None

Taxes: $1,372 (estimated)

Listed by: Terrence Boykin, KW Realty Platinum

4100 Sedgewood Dr., Apt 303, Raleigh, 27612 TMLS

4100 Sedgewood Dr., Apt 303, Raleigh, 27612

Sold : $205,000 on Jan. 19

Traditional-style condo with one bedroom, one bathroom and a back deck

This 726-square-foot condo is in the Richland Run, a community of condo buildings in Raleigh. It’s an eight-minute drive west of Crabtree Valley Mall, and an 18-minute drive from downtown Raleigh.

The condo features stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a new water filter in kitchen. It also includes back deck overlooking a private wooded area. Amenities include access to community pool and tennis courts.

4100 Sedgewood Dr., Apt 303, Raleigh, 27612 TMLS

Size: 726 square feet

Year built: 1986

Price per square foot: $282

HOA fees: $206 monthly

Taxes: $1,200 (estimated)

Listed by: Mariana Gallegos, Northside Realty