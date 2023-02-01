Read full article on original website
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
oilcity.news
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Some Natrona County residents still snowed in, upset with roads
ANTELOPE HILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Natrona County resident called our newsroom, informing us that they and other neighbors are snowed in... Some with no way to get out. Antelope Hills is roughly 20 miles north of Casper. Road conditions on 1-25 are pretty good. And Frontage Road,...
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
TURN BACK! Wyoming GPS is Trying To KILL YOU!
People are getting frustrated. Signs are popping up all over. "TURN BACK - YOU'RE GPS IS WRONG!" Let's just hope drivers actually read those signs rather than just blowing by them. It's not like it was easier in the past. Old paper maps and mistakes. People got confused and lost...
I-80 in Wyoming Reopens Following Winter Blast, Fatal Pileup
After days of closures due to winter conditions and Saturday afternoon's fatal pileup in Carbon County, Interstate 80 in Wyoming is now open. The interstate was closed Thursday and had no more than reopened Saturday when 44 vehicles collided around mile markers 261 and 266 near Wagonhound Road, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.
UPDATE: Casper Mountain Road Now OPEN
UPDATE Feb. 1, 11:40 a.m. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that the Casper Mountain Road is now OPEN.
cowboystatedaily.com
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. “July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards,” the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
capcity.news
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to remain cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along Interstates 80 and 25, very strong wind gusts are kicking up and blowing...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?
One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023
WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!. These impacts include:. Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
sweetwaternow.com
Game and Fish Asks Residents to Respect Wintering Wildlife
After two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and are reminding everyone to be mindful of these animals as they endure this hardest part of the year.
iheart.com
Restaurant stabbing in Wyoming leaves man in critical condition
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Public safety officers say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting stabbed last night at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Division Avenue in Wyoming. The 34-year-old was stabbed several times during an argument, authorities said. Another man, 54, was detained for questioning.
county17.com
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Weekend Temperatures – How Low Did It Go?
Overnight temperatures across Wyoming were extremely low during the last weekend of January, with some areas reporting overnight temperatures of nearly 50 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service Riverton Office released the lowest temperatures recorded across Wyoming during Sunday night’s storm. Overall, it got a bit chilly in the Equality State during the night of Jan. 29-30.
