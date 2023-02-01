Read full article on original website
Chance For New Ink And Astrological Reading At Casper Tattoo Shop
A study shows that in 2023, 46% of Americans have at least one tattoo and many of that 46% are looking to get another tat. Getting tattoos is a little big addictive and for some people, needle therapy is exactly what's needed to be able to relax a little. In...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says Wanted Man Elijiah Dobbins is in Custody
--- The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to minutes from the hearing in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne on Thursday. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 23, but he decided to plead guilty. U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson...
$1.5 Million Could Buy You A Huge Beautiful Chunk Of Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of opportunity. The opportunity I'm talking about is hunting, fishing, camping, boating and all other things outdoors. If you happen to have an extra $1.5 million laying around, you can do all of those things on your 561 acres of Wyoming paradise. The property is up...
Want To See Some Of The Casper Area’s January Snow Issues?
Casper, Wyoming is no stranger to winter weather, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures being common most every year. It's interesting to look at the Casper snow fall trends since they started keeping track around 1937. The numbers are rarely the same from year to year and go through periods where there's either little snow, or lots.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center
It's just about that time. The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. That's according...
PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications
A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
Cody Crawford of Natrona Signs with UW for Football
Natrona County football player Cody Crawford will be joining the University of Wyoming program as a preferred walk-on. Crawford was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line and was named the 4A Lineman of the Year. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds and helped the Mustangs ring up 276 yards rushing per game which was 2nd in 4A. On the defensive line, Crawford was in on 54 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 2 blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. He was an all-conference pick on the line of scrimmage in his junior season.
