Mills, WY

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
CASPER, WY
Want To See Some Of The Casper Area’s January Snow Issues?

Casper, Wyoming is no stranger to winter weather, with snow, wind and freezing temperatures being common most every year. It's interesting to look at the Casper snow fall trends since they started keeping track around 1937. The numbers are rarely the same from year to year and go through periods where there's either little snow, or lots.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Natrona County High School Students Earn Industry Certifications

A recent NCSD press release announced that numerous Natrona County high school students received industry-recognized certification through Pathways Innovation Center program (an extension of Natrona County's high school system). During the first semester, 87 students overall worked to expand their automotive skills, expertiese and knowledge:. "The students work really hard...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Cody Crawford of Natrona Signs with UW for Football

Natrona County football player Cody Crawford will be joining the University of Wyoming program as a preferred walk-on. Crawford was an all-state selection in 4A on the offensive and defensive line and was named the 4A Lineman of the Year. He's 6-1 and 275 pounds and helped the Mustangs ring up 276 yards rushing per game which was 2nd in 4A. On the defensive line, Crawford was in on 54 tackles with 3.5 sacks, 2 blocked punts, and a fumble recovery. He was an all-conference pick on the line of scrimmage in his junior season.
NATRONA, WY
Casper, WY
