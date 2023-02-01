Read full article on original website
Bankruptcy Case for Radnor’s Phoenix Services Threatens Steel Industry
A bankruptcy reorganization for the Radnorfirm Phoenix Services is threatening U.S. steel production, writes Joseph N. DiStefano of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Phoenix Services recycles molten slag that accumulates during steel production at the nation’s largest steel plants. The company is in its sixth month of bankruptcy reorganization and tons of waste it normally handles are piling up at its clients’ plants.
Aqua Invests $1.2 Million in Main Replacement Project in Springfield Township
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that a $1.2 million main replacement project is underway in Springfield Township. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers throughout Delaware County. Crews are working to replace 4,674 feet of aging 6-inch water mains with new...
Phil Has Spoken! Pennsylvania’s Famous Groundhog Sees His Shadow, Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter
The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...
Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office
State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown.
Chaos and Gordon Will Represent Delco at This Year’s Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl XIX on Animal Planet Feb. 12 will showcase 19 dogs from animal rescue organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, including two dogs from Providence Animal Center in Media, writes Maria Pulcinella for WHYY.
Alex Trebek Moderated 2018 Debate in Pennsylvania’s Battle for Governor
Alex Trebek – the longtime host of Jeopardy! – will moderate one of the debates in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, writes Emily Heil for The Washington Post. Trebek will pose questions to candidates at the forum sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry on Oct. 1.
Haverford Deal Could Save Trees at Villanova Property
A tentative agreement between Haverford Township and Lower Merion School District could reduce the number of trees razed at the historic Oakwell Estate property in Villanova for new athletic fields, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lower Merion wants to build the fields for the new Black Rock Middle...
