Radnor Township, PA

Bankruptcy Case for Radnor’s Phoenix Services Threatens Steel Industry

A bankruptcy reorganization for the Radnorfirm Phoenix Services is threatening U.S. steel production, writes Joseph N. DiStefano of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Phoenix Services recycles molten slag that accumulates during steel production at the nation’s largest steel plants. The company is in its sixth month of bankruptcy reorganization and tons of waste it normally handles are piling up at its clients’ plants.
Phil Has Spoken! Pennsylvania’s Famous Groundhog Sees His Shadow, Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

The famous groundhog saw his shadow, predicting another six weeks of winter. In one of Pennsylvania’s most popular pastimes, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, determining upcoming weather predictions. Julia Musto wrote about the groundhog and his shadow for Fox News. Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania,...
Haverford Deal Could Save Trees at Villanova Property

A tentative agreement between Haverford Township and Lower Merion School District could reduce the number of trees razed at the historic Oakwell Estate property in Villanova for new athletic fields, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lower Merion wants to build the fields for the new Black Rock Middle...
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

