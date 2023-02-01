Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Justis Huni Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Australia’s rising Heavyweight star Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old from Brisbane is ranked at No.14 in the world with the WBO and becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under, joining a growing stable that boasts IBF Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges, 22-0 Heavyweight contender Demsey McKean, Featherweight sensation Skye Nicolson, WBO Global Super-Lightweight Champion Liam Paro, WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion Stevie Spark and multi-division titlist Brock Jarvis.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion
Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!
Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Photos: David Benavidez, Caleb Plant - Trade Words at Heated Press Conference
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant continued their war of words and nearly came to blows at a tense press conference in Los Angeles Thursday before they settle their years-long rivalry in a 12-round showdown that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!
Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
Boxing Scene
Jose Valenzuela vs. Chris Colbert To Land On Benavidez-Plant PPV On March 25
LOS ANGELES — A pair of up-and-coming prospects coming off their first career defeats will meet in what suddenly amounts to a crossroads matchup. Jose Valenzuela, 23, and Chris Colbert, 26, will fight as a featured undercard attraction on the pay-per-view portion of the event headlined by David Benavidez and Caleb Plant on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Title Fight Purse Bid Rescheduled For February 14
The extra time allotted to reach a deal between the teams surrounding Fernando Martinez and Jade Bornea proved for naught. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has put the Martinez-Bornea junior bantamweight title fight back on its purse bid schedule. A hearing is set for February 14, available to all IBF-registered promoters to determine promotional rights for the mandatory title fight.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Definitely See A Rematch With Mayer; Second Fight Will End By Knockout
There are other meaningful fights that interest Alycia Baumgardner, namely a shot at the winner of the lightweight championship rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Baumgardner is sure, though, that she will battle bitter rival Mikaela Mayer again. Baumgardner won their 10-round, 130-pound championship unification bout by split decision...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - LIVE Results From MSG's Hulu Theater
NEW YORK – Harley Mederos became the first of seven professional opponents to stop Julio Madera late Saturday afternoon. The lightweight prospect from Brooklyn remained unbeaten by defeating Madera by sixth-round technical knockout on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) buzzed Madera twice with left hooks in the opening round and spent the ensuing four-plus rounds drilling his game Mexican opponent with left hooks and right hands.
Boxing Scene
Ramla Ali Out-Boxes Avril Mathie, Scores Unanimous Win On Serrano-Cruz Undercard
NEW YORK – Ramla Ali out-boxed an undefeated fighter Saturday night to move closer toward a 122-pound title shot. The Somalian contender scored a unanimous points victory against Australia’s Avril Mathie in their 10-round IBF junior featherweight elimination match at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Judges Tom Carisone, Max De Luca and Kevin Morgan favored Ali’s work by the identical score of 99-91 on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard.
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Drops, Stops James Bryant After One Round
Richard Torrez Jr. remained a knockout every time out following his latest victory. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist made quick work of James Bryant. Torrez scored a knockdown at the end of round, which left Bryant unsteady upon rising to his feet with his corner opting to stop the contest prior to the start of round two in their ESPN-televised opener Friday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano: I Want To Give Puerto Rico Some Bragging Rights as Undisputed
Amanda Serrano and greatness go hand-in-hand – but the Brooklyn star admits that beating Erika Cruz to become the undisputed World Featherweight champion would be one of her biggest achievements, as they clash at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN. Serrano (43-2-1...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Canelo Really Wants To Fight In Mexico On May 6th; I Think It'll Be John Ryder
NEW YORK – Canelo Alvarez might finally fight in his home country again. Promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene.com on Thursday that Alvarez’s next fight could take place in his native Mexico. Guadalajara’s Alvarez will return to the ring May 6, perhaps against John Ryder, and the undisputed super middleweight champion’s preference, according to Hearn, is to box in Mexico for the first time in more than 11 years.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark
Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4
Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz, Undercard Weigh-In Results From Madison Square Garden
Amanda Serrano has won world titles in seven divisions on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in women’s boxing. She is expected to fight undisputed champion Katie Taylor at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds for the second time May 20 in Dublin, but Serrano admits that she is most comfortable boxing as a featherweight. The 34-year-old Serrano showed yet again Friday that she can continue to make the 126-pound maximum for her division.
Boxing Scene
Liam Wilson Feels Navarrete Got Long Count: I'll Review It, See What Happens
Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete visited the canvas, but he got back up to become a three-division world champion. Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) captured the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title with a hard-earned ninth-round technical knockout victory against Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
