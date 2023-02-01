ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests Of Five Individuals

On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.
WABASH COUNTY, IL
14news.com

MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died. As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood...
14news.com

Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing charges after police say they found several drugs inside an apartment. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force got a tip that 32-year-old Antonio Woods III was involved in drug dealing at an apartment complex. The affidavit shows...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital

A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting

Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman who faced drug and neglect charges, after police say they found drugs within reach of a child and a bedridden woman in filth, has been sentenced. Court records show Lacey Clark reached a plea deal. She faced a total of 10 charges. All...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy