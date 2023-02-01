On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.

WABASH COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO