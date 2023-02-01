Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Related
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
14news.com
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
WLKY.com
Man fatally shot neighbor in Grayson County during feud over dog, police say
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A man in Grayson County was shot and killed Thursday night, and police say it happened because of a dispute over a dog. Around 10:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community.
14news.com
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after hitting his sister with a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van Thursday night. The Vanderburgh...
wrul.com
Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests Of Five Individuals
On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.
14news.com
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was hit and killed by a driver in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Faith R. Georges is the woman who died. As we reported, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sawmill Drive neighborhood...
k105.com
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement on scene of fatal shooting in Short Creek
Kentucky State Police and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are the on the scene of a fatal shooting in Short Creek. Thursday morning at approximately 10:45, the sheriff’s office, KSP, Falls of Rough Fire Department and EMS responded to the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing on the report of a shooting.
14news.com
Affidavit: Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests for child neglect, drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people are facing charges after police say they found several drugs inside an apartment. According to an affidavit, the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force got a tip that 32-year-old Antonio Woods III was involved in drug dealing at an apartment complex. The affidavit shows...
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
YAHOO!
Police body cam footage: Officers thought County Council attorney was 'super intoxicated'
EVANSVILLE — Newly released video shows one Evansville police officer describing Vanderburgh County Council attorney Jeff Ahlers as “super intoxicated” during his late-night arrest on suspicion of drunken driving June 26, while another officer flatly stated, “he’s drunk.”. More than a month later, Vanderburgh County...
104.1 WIKY
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
wevv.com
Police investigate after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds
Evansville Police are investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police reports, officers were called to an east side hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. We're told the incident unfolded on South Grand Avenue, near Jackson...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
14news.com
Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman who faced drug and neglect charges, after police say they found drugs within reach of a child and a bedridden woman in filth, has been sentenced. Court records show Lacey Clark reached a plea deal. She faced a total of 10 charges. All...
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
Comments / 0