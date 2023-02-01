ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Rapper living with autism records inspirational music video in Dunedin

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
This month, a new rapper is bursting onto the scene in Tampa Bay. Her debut single is a song of inspiration, understanding and hope.

Walking down a school hallway used to be Jenn Posey’s worst nightmare.

“Like I entered a dark place because of all the bullying and trauma I went through,” said Posey.

So Posey turned that negativity into creativity by rapping about autism.

“My inspiration to write music was to just get out my feelings and to express myself,” she said.

The nonprofit organization Help Us Gather heard about Posey's musical talents and said, "Let’s make a music video."

“What HUG does is we advocate for the inclusion of people of all abilities,” said Kevin Stamper of HUG. “Her lyrics and her words were just so clear, and so we wanted to make sure that was brought to the whole world.”

Posey, who is now 24 years old, knew a junior high would be the perfect place for the shoot, and Academie Da Vinci Charter School in Dunedin couldn’t wait to volunteer.

“So she has that passion and the gregarious personality that has really spread throughout our school,” said Principal Cindy Dick.

“When I first got here, they were like, ‘She’s here, she’s here, oh my God, it’s her.’ It made me feel really good inside,” said Posey.

Posey sings, writes and choreographs every aspect of the video. She calls it “Autism Rap.”

“Jen’s song is really nice. It’s really inspirational,” said student Zoe Otash.

All of a sudden, Posey found herself signing autographs and receiving gifts.

“It’s like a total opposite from before to now. Now everyone wants to be my friend,” said Posey.

She even gave herself a stage name, Ferrari Jenn.

“That's the thing too, I already have my mansion and cars picked out,” said Posey, who hopes this is the beginning of a long musical career.

Check out Posey's “Autism Rap” here.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

