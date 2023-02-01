Woman dies in Barry Co crash

A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.

Police tell us it was called in just before 7:30 p.m. — preliminary reports showing the woman was heading north when she crossed the center line, hitting a southbound Buick Enclave. Both passengers of the Enclave were taken to the hospital, but their condition was not released.

Barry County Deputies tell us the investigation is still developing, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.