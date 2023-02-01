Read full article on original website
Related
theexaminernews.com
Cunzio to Run for Another Term on Westchester Board of Legislators
County Legislator Margaret Cunzio (C-Mount Pleasant) announced this week she will be seeking a fifth term on the Board of Legislators. “It’s an honor to serve on behalf of our community’s residents,” Cunzio said in a statement. “Together we have cut taxes, bolstered public safety and protected the social safety net in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. I’m pleased to put my nonpartisan record as a citizen legislator on the ballot this November and look forward to always placing the needs of our district’s residents ahead of partisan gridlock and grandstanding.”
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Doctor Sentenced for Prescribing Addictive Opioids
A White Plains doctor was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court to four years in prison for prescribing addictive narcotics for patients with no medical purpose. Marc Laruelle, 65, a licensed doctor specializing in psychiatry, was also ordered by Federal Court Judge Denise Cote to pay $168,027 in forfeiture. He could have faced up to 20 years behind bars.
Comments / 0