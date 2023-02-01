ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps

BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget

While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
MAINE STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WGRZ TV

Hochul to Compensate Volunteer Firefighters

Gov. kathy hochul plans to spend $10 million on two proposals..one is to offer stipends for volunteers and the other..to help pay for their training.
therealdeal.com

Here are the real estate policies to watch in Hochul’s budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a $227 billion state budget plan aimed at ramping up housing production through zoning changes and tax incentives. The budget proposal elaborates on Hochul’s previously announced “New York Compact” establishing three-year housing targets for every city, town and village in the state. It also pitches incentives for office-to-residential conversions and an extension for projects that vested under the now-expired 421a tax break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate

While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

What’s The Big Deal? Brooklyn Developer Assembles Parcels In Airmont; $35 Million Buys Local Golf Course; Canadian Private Equity Buys Vacant Land

Brooklyn-based Developer Assembles Four Parcels in Airmont. LG Saddle River LLC, a Delaware LLC based in Brooklyn, NY has acquired four parcels along North Saddle River Road in the Town of Ramapo. The parcel at 102 North Saddle River Road is vacant residential land (.19 acres) and was acquired for $1,575,000. The other lots, at 102A, 104A North Saddle River Road, along with an adjoining parcel on Second Street were purchased for $2,400,000. These three lots, acquired from River Equity Holdings LLC total an additional .59 acres.
RAMAPO, NY

