Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Different Ways To Look at Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees CareerIBWAA
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps
BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget
While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
36 Years Ago, Hudson Valley NY Makes National News for This Case
Do you remember a famous case that made national news? You might not be old enough to remember, but it was November of 1987, when the Hudson Valley (and then the entire world) learned of a young lady named Tawana Brawley. According to several news stories, it was November 29,...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Two of the US’s best rail trails are in Upstate NY, ranking finds
Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — Rail trails are increasingly becoming go-to paths for recreationists looking to hike, bike or walk it out in the United States. And for New Yorkers looking to enjoy the great outdoors on the repurposed paths, Upstate is a great place to be. Two of the best...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
WGRZ TV
Hochul to Compensate Volunteer Firefighters
Gov. kathy hochul plans to spend $10 million on two proposals..one is to offer stipends for volunteers and the other..to help pay for their training.
therealdeal.com
Here are the real estate policies to watch in Hochul’s budget
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a $227 billion state budget plan aimed at ramping up housing production through zoning changes and tax incentives. The budget proposal elaborates on Hochul’s previously announced “New York Compact” establishing three-year housing targets for every city, town and village in the state. It also pitches incentives for office-to-residential conversions and an extension for projects that vested under the now-expired 421a tax break.
therealdeal.com
How Hochul’s film tax credit, casino plan affect real estate
While Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing and 421a proposals captured real estate’s attention this week, two other aspects of her $227 billion budget have implications for the industry. One is her call for using revenue from the three planned downstate casinos to fund mass transit, the Wall Street Journal...
rcbizjournal.com
What’s The Big Deal? Brooklyn Developer Assembles Parcels In Airmont; $35 Million Buys Local Golf Course; Canadian Private Equity Buys Vacant Land
Brooklyn-based Developer Assembles Four Parcels in Airmont. LG Saddle River LLC, a Delaware LLC based in Brooklyn, NY has acquired four parcels along North Saddle River Road in the Town of Ramapo. The parcel at 102 North Saddle River Road is vacant residential land (.19 acres) and was acquired for $1,575,000. The other lots, at 102A, 104A North Saddle River Road, along with an adjoining parcel on Second Street were purchased for $2,400,000. These three lots, acquired from River Equity Holdings LLC total an additional .59 acres.
Comments / 0