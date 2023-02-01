Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...

